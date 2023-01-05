Before there was ESPN and 24 hours of reporting/coverage called SportsCenter, ABC broadcasted a full afternoon of sports most every Saturday for nearly 40 years, know as Wide World of Sports.
While this sports program is most notably recognized for featuring “the agony of defeat skier," ABC and WWOS was diligent in broadcasting, or re-broadcasting most of the the more notable heavyweight fights during the 1970s and '80s, in particular the Four Horsemen of boxing, Ali, Frazier, Foreman and Norton!
But arguably the most significant contribution made to the American sports landscape was a broad-ranging introduction of the beautiful game, football (AKA soccer) to baby boomers, their children and young grandchildren!
It was during this era, that baseball and apple pie Americans were given their first glimpse of who would become, inarguably, the One True GOAT of all sports, Edson Arantes Do Nascimento or the man simply known as Pelé!
Now before all of you American sports purists get your feathers ruffled by such a statement, let me drop just three of the couple of dozen bulletpoint items from his Illustrious and world renowned career, which by the way, spanned over three decades ... (I suppose that one actually makes four bulletpoints)
• Named FIFA player of the century and IOC athlete of the century in 1999 and 2000 respectively.
• Scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches. That’s nearly one goal for every match.
• The youngest and still only player to win three World Cups.
This man did not just compete against the best his sport had to offer from within his own country. He did it circling the globe getting every country’s best shot!
To break it down, Pelé was the singular embodiment of:
• Baseball's iron man, Cal Ripken Junior.
• Basketball's ferocity for winning, Michael Jordan.
• Football's title champion, Tom Brady.
• Hockey’s prolific scorer, Wayne Gretzky.
• And boxing's global ambassador, Muhammad Ali.
If squeezing all of the best attributes from those five men into a 5-foot-8, 160-pound frame doesn’t make him the all-time sports GOAT, nothing will, and the use of that phrase should cease and desist.
In a nutshell Pelé, was to sports what Beethoven was to music!
In fact, of all the worlds best athletes and champions, none other can approach the title of “larger than the sport!”
And what about that signature kick every soccer player in the world has hoped to perfect? WHOA!
Rest easy fair King...
Pelé (1940-2022)
CHRIS PERRY is a guest columnist who has contributed columns to The Daily Independent.