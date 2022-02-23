Seventy-seven years ago yesterday, on Feb. 22, 1945, Corporal John Mulvaney, a native of Catlettsburg, was killed in action while on a bombing mission in the Brenner Pass between Italy and Austria.
John Mulvaney — “Jack” to his friends — was a strongly built, black-haired man who rarely spoke, but had good reasons when he did. One of eight children in an Irish Catholic family, he knew poverty well and appreciated the opportunity the Army had given him to improve his lot in life.
Mulvaney volunteered for the Army Air Forces and became a flight engineer on a 10-man B-24 crew. As such, he was responsible for the in-flight mechanics of the plane and served as its chief enlisted man.
Mulvaney’s crew, led by pilot Frederick Coe, was assigned to the 15th Air Force based in Italy. On Dec. 18, 1944, he took off for his first mission, a raid against the Oświęcim oil refinery.
Vapor trails streamed from the engines soon after bombs away. As far as Mulvaney could tell, the plane had not been hit. The issue was mechanical, but it was serious. Coe could only fly as far as Yugoslavia before he ordered the crew to bail out.
Mulvaney and most of his crewmates were picked up by Partisans and given sanctuary in Sanski Most, a town in modern Bosnia. Eventually, 84 downed airmen gathered there and became trapped behind enemy lines by German forces.
At last, British secret agents arranged to have three C-47 transport planes sent to pick them up. The Major commanding the transports said that they could only carry 22 passengers each, so only 66 of the men could be evacuated. Eighteen men had to be left behind. Everyone agreed that those who had been stranded the longest, plus the wounded, should be given priority.
Mulvaney boarded the final plane, but a flight surgeon who had recently been shot down pulled rank and ordered him to surrender his seat to him. Mulvaney and the rest of the men who were left behind were forced to hike across the Dinaric Alps to the Adriatic coast and safety.
Their odyssey occurred during the worst winter of the 20th century. Conditions were so severe that two of their Partisan escorts froze to death in a blizzard along the way. By all accounts, Mulvaney was a pillar of strength as the group forced their way through miles of 6-foot-deep snow.
Mulvaney returned to duty after being missing for a biblical 40 days and 40 nights. If he had stayed missing for two more days, he would have been eligible to be sent home. Instead, he was sent back into combat with the rest of his crew after a short rest.
The crew decided to complete as many missions as quickly as possible to finish their 35 mission tours. On Feb. 22, they set off for their seventh mission in 10 days, a raid against a rail junction in Worgl, Austria. Bad weather broke the formation up over the Adriatic Sea. Six planes, including the one carrying Mulvaney, headed through the Brenner Pass toward their alternate target, Merano, Italy.
Soon the B-24’s navigator warned pilot Frederick Coe that they were just five minutes from some flak emplacements. Surely the navigator in the lead plane had made a mistake. Couldn’t Coe divert around them? “We can’t,” replied Coe. He could not leave the formation unless the plane was crippled. Those were perhaps the last words he ever spoke.
The flak guns imbedded on the mountainsides opened fire from virtually pointblank range. A shell scored a direct hit near the cockpit. Most of the crew bailed out safely. Most became POWs. Coe, Hoffman and Mulvaney were killed. Likely, Mulvaney been standing behind the two pilots — as flight engineers usually did — when the flak shell exploded in their midst.
The Germans refused them a burial service and placed them in a common grave. Their bodies were recovered after the war.
Mulvaney had been unfairly ousted from the transport plane six weeks before his death. The big man had been a bulwark of strength during the long hike across the Dinaric Alps. If he had only remained missing for two more days, he would have survived the war.
John Mulvaney is buried in the US Military Cemetery in Florence, Italy.
This story was abridged from the author’s upcoming book Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII US Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines, available on March 15 from Regnery Press.
CHARLES E. STANLEY JR. is an author and a guest columnist for The Daily Independent.