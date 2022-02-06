I love the quote, “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” This quote has been attributed to a wide variety of people over the years including Groucho Marx, but regardless of where it originated, the quote is solid. It is both truthful and outrageous and holds a universal truth about value.
There are very few (if any) creatures on this spinning hunk of space rock that are more loyal than even the average dog — and we all know dogs are well above “average.” Books, on the other hand, can teach us valuable things, entertain us, and to some degree even comfort us when we are feeling down.
The outrageousness, of course, is highlighted by the extremely unlikely event of setting up a reading library in the bowels of a Jack Russell Terrier. If nothing else, they move around too much; and since I like to drink coffee when I read, all that manic behavior might make me spill it on the pages or short out an e-reader.
Outrageousness and all due silliness aside, both dogs and books are pretty cool, and I have rescued several of both in my life. Or did I? Books, obviously, because they are on shelves and in boxes or simply stacked all over my home. But did I really rescue the dogs, such as the 85-pound “chonk” sitting on my wife’s feet in the living room while I type this. Sure, he wandered into my driveway as a malnourished and dehydrated puppy, so tiny at the time that I initially mistook him for one of my cats. Yes, it was me who picked him up, carried him to the porch, and then held him up in the doorway to show him to my wife. And yes, I paid veterinarian bills and bought food, but any “heavy lifting” on my part pretty much ended there.
As it turns out, Random (as in random visitor, because I try to be clever even at home) firmly attached himself to my wife, and I am a distant secondary point of attachment. I don’t hold this against him, however, because given the same choice I (you too, probably) would pick her over me as well. Everything in the household quickly began to revolve around the then tiny creature. Soon he was underfoot everywhere, or scratching at doorway to be let in. I’d say that he learned to quickly jump into the bed, but he had a willing accomplice in my wife, lured no doubt into aiding and abetting by the furry snout straining to see above the mattress and the insistent whine. Now of course he simply steps up or languidly rolls off the side like gravy poured from a bowl. And yes, he is a huge fan of actual gravy. Biscuits, too.
It didn’t take long for him to become part of the family, and like most family members he can be infuriating and annoying. He insists that I share my food with him, he interrupts my television shows, and whenever I go the store, he is waiting to see what I brought home for him. He gets in my chair, goes through my mail, and has absolutely no sense of boundaries. Not only that, but he is surprised when I get upset for him doing exactly those things regardless of my having told him not to at least a hundred times.
And worst still, he insists on chewing up every hat that I have forgotten to put up out of his reach. Something that, in the interest of full disclosure, no biological member of my family has ever done. Also, in the interest of full disclosure, he is the therapy animal I never knew I needed.
Sure, he is there waiting for any scrap of food, however small, that I might drop — or in fact lays his snout in my lap to encourage droppage. But he also (when not firmly attached to my wife) comes along and drops the same snout on my lap just to see what I’m up to. Yes, he interrupts nearly every television show with barking or a deep-throated growl. But he also is the best early warning system for any bird, squirrel, raccoon, cat or person that comes anywhere near my house.
He’s so jealous that he has to get between me and my wife any time I hug her, and if she is sitting down then he completely blocks me like an entire defensive line of a football team — and that’s even with him (sort of, anyway) liking me. But I shudder to think what he would do if anyone were insane enough to force themselves into my home.
So, my rescue dog, though he may be (very) annoying and inconvenient, just like family, is also loyal and protective; which at the end of the day are the best traits of a good family. And we all need more family. Knowing that they are there, that we are not alone in this world, is a huge stress relief.
Especially in today’s world when there is so much uncertainty and cause for worry, it is comforting to have the certainty of that “chonk” laying at or on your feet. And honestly, all things considered, I have the sneaking suspicion that I was the one rescued. And all I had to do was drop an occasional piece of cheese. Not a bad trade after all. But don’t tell him that, because I only have so many hats left.
Reach CHARLES ROMANS at cromans@dailyindependent.com.