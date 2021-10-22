I suppose you could say that I have always been a fan of the strange and spooky. A long time ago when I was growing up, I would haunt (pun intended) whatever library I could convince to give me a card and check out books about campfire stories, legends and what people now call paranormal activity.
Ghosts, goblins, vampires and werewolves, and whatever other creatures real or imagined that fascinated cultures around the globe were my daily reading material. And nightly reading as well, because I would often fall asleep with the same books as the day wound to a close.
Interesting stuff, really, regardless of what you believe or choose not to believe. And it was also strikingly similar across cultures. The werewolves of Europe became the weretigers of Asia, but the fear was a common thread; somehow a human had become the apex predator of the region and was preying on other humans with catastrophic and virtually unavoidable results. And ghosts, of course, are universal, with more similarities than differences, depending upon how each culture views the existence that follows the world we can see, touch, taste and smell.
We can view the stories as fancy or as a caution or comfort as we try to discern whether what we can see is really all we get. But as I said, the stories themselves are fascinating. I enjoy these stories so much in fact, that I actually started a podcast (shadowsoflegend.com) to let people share their stories with me and whoever cares to listen.
Is there proof of the accounts that people share? Perhaps. But given that there probably will not be definitive proof that everyone will accept, then proof is not the goal. Evidence is the goal, whether in the form of eyewitness accounts, audio recordings, or video — even in some cases physical evidence such as hair samples and footprints. At that point it is up to the individual to decide.
Then there are of course people like my friends Bill Brock and Jeremy Bates who take it just a step (actually, many steps) further. Brock told me once that he needs to — no, has to — know just what is out there. He has spent decades searching for cryptids like Bigfoot and for evidence of paranormal activity.
I haven’t known Bill or Jeremy that long, but they both have told me of their experiences, and they share that need to know. Guys, don’t get too upset by the comparison, but tales of paranormal activity are like catnip to these two.
So of course, Paramount Joe, the ghost said to haunt the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, was inevitably going to draw them in like a magnet. And on Friday, Bill Brock led guests through the darkened theater on a live ghost hunt.
I was fortunate to be able to go through the theater with Bill, Jeremy, and the team on Thursday for I suppose what could be called a paranormal reconnaissance mission. Ashley Fletcher from The Daily Independent was kind enough to point out to the team the spots where others had experienced paranormal or simply strange activity. B
Bill and his team tested things themselves during the “nickel tour” as it were, then when it was over, they began setting up equipment. I recorded most of this on audio, and I have to say that when Bill was “talking” to Paramount Joe, I watched the sound bars on my voice recorder move — even after he stopped talking. I’ll tell you more about that later.
So, I have to admit that this was my first actual ghost hunt, in spite of all my years of interest. It was quite creepy, and honestly pretty cool. I did not stay for the entire time, but I would have enjoyed it had I done so. But I wanted to remove distractions from the team and let them do their job.
My job, after all, is not specifically to find things but rather to tell you what they found. And I plan to speak with the guests on Bill’s ghost hunt before the next update and share their thoughts with you as well. The next time, however — Bill told me he plans to do ghost hunts at other locations in the area — might be different. Hopefully next time I can watch the sun come up before packing it in.
That is, if I can get past the thought that, even if a ghost doesn’t answer, it doesn’t mean they aren’t listening just over my shoulder.