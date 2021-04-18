The past year has been one of the most trying times in living memory. We have been asked to do — and not do — things that have never before been requested of us.
People who have always avoided going to the doctor whenever possible (admit it — no one actually likes doctor’s appointments) suddenly found themselves glued to television screens, newspapers and radio broadcasts for the latest updates on medical guidance or constantly haunted search engines for the latest updates from the CDC.
Even local and federal governments in a heretofore unheard-of level, restricted movements and gatherings in an effort to reduce the spread and death toll of the bogeyman (bogey-person?, bogey-thing?) of the century.
In short, it has been a frustrating, uncomfortable and outright scary year. Fear, it seems, will be the enduring legacy of the year 2020, including parts of 2019 and hopefully not much more of 2021.
That legacy of fear and uncertainty spawned numerous comments that people felt as though they were living in a Stephen King novel. And there were so many of these comments that the legendary horror author himself tweeted that he was sorry people felt as though they were trapped in one of his stories. Fortunately, however, there is much more of a chance for the real world to enjoy at least a moderately happy ending than most King characters.
Still, there is something to be learned from the horror movie comparison; because as we are now (hopefully) heading toward the final credits, we run the risk of behaving the way protagonists do in the last five to ten minutes. Though not a Stephen King based movie, the original Halloween movie by John Carpenter is a perfect example. Jamie Lee Curtis stabs the villain, Michael Myers, in the neck with a knitting needle — thanks for the knitting lessons, Grandma! — and then tells the kids she is babysitting that it is safe to come out. And in probably the most heavy-handed, though accurate, foreshadowing in cinema history, one of the kids tells her “you can’t kill the Bogeyman” right before Myers, who is not dead after all, attacks her again.
This has become such a popular trope in both cinema (and in a less satisfying way) real life, that nearly every movie now has end-credit scenes. In horror movies, the “dead” monster or villain pops back up and takes out a few more protagonists before being finished off for good. At least, that is, until the sequel, of course. There is even a certain degree of logic in that, because sadly, bad things continue to happen even without the assistance of Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger. And we are forced to deal with them as they come and move forward with our lives. But it is necessary to deal with those things until they are resolved.
Currently we are in the fourth wave, or sequel if you will; and no one wanted to sit through the first one, much less it and three sequels. Each one of these “films” come complete with the “end credit” scenes of mutated strains and variants. We have been forced to sit alone in “theaters” watching these “box office” bombs that aren’t even good enough to earn a “Razzie” from Rotten Tomatoes, and by this time everyone has simply had enough. We have eaten all the popcorn (a lot of popcorn) and drank all the drinks (far too many), and at this point we all just want to go home (back to normal) — not to mention a possible trip to the restroom.
But we can’t escape, in part, because we aren’t following the (movie) logic. We are the protagonists who have let down their guard too quick with devastating results.
We think it’s over — we want it to be over — so we go on about our business and try to make it “business as usual.” But it isn’t, at least not yet. And every time we turn our back on him, the “bogeyman” gets back up and goes on about his bloody business, and we lose more people. We need to remember that it isn’t over until it is actually over, and no amount of wishing or wanting will change that.
So, in keeping with the horror movie analogy, we should all take a hint from Jesse Eisenberg (Columbus) in the 2009 movie Zombieland. Eisenberg developed his rules for surviving a zombie apocalypse that succeeded in keeping him alive and shared them with the audience in a voice over. Several are quite useful — and hilarious — but the main rule that applies here is the one where you don’t turn your back on a zombie until you are absolutely certain it has been neutralized. Don’t guess or assume. Finish it off twice if that’s what it takes to be sure.
We are working our way toward the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still need to follow the necessary precautions. And we need to make sure the only “end credits” we see are like those where the protagonists are living their best lives, and all the other horrible things have just become bad memories.
