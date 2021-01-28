No, Sherman, we’re not firing up the Way Back Machine and heading back to the 1940s. Not that this would be a bad thing, because when the show first aired and was emceed by Ralph Edwards, it was a blast. And no, I didn’t misspeak, either, because it isn’t about the show at all. But it does make a good point; many of you leapt right to the classic game show “Truth or Consequences” without even thinking.
That’s how our brains work, after all. We look for the familiar and expected, then sort of skip everything else on the way to a conclusion. It’s called encoding, or in this particular case, encoding error. But that is a different column.
Setting aside consequences for now, let’s talk about truth. Our friend, the dictionary, lists two definitions of truth: “that which is true or in accordance with fact or reality;” and “a fact or belief that is accepted as true.” It would seem as though these are somewhat redundant because they appear to be the same definition with the words slightly reordered. And that might be an accurate assessment if not for two of those words that change them dramatically. Words are like that, the sneaky little critters that they are.
“Accordance” means “conformity or agreement,” and in the definition it implies that “truth” is on the same team as fact and reality. The truth in question (any question) is literally grown out of fact and reality. It is in accordance, so there should be virtually no difference between truth and fact based upon this definition. By this definition, all three — truth, fact and reality — are virtually indistinguishable from each other. No confusion, no disagreement, just simply what is. Two plus two, for instance, will always equal four. Thank you, basic math.
“Accepted,” on the other hand, has a different definition. The very same dictionary defines accepted as “regarded favorably; given approval or acceptance” and “generally approved or used.” This sort of changes things a bit, like discovering that what you believed was a cheeseburger is actually made from tofu and is only “sort of” a cheeseburger. It is on a bun, it has cheese and all the other fixin’s, but there is in fact no meat involved. Not even a turkey product stand-in for beef, just dressed up plants and maybe some smoke flavoring.
Before the vegan community becomes outraged, I should say that I have no philosophical issue with tofu or any of the other viable meat substitutes; I just want to know what is in the food I’m eating before I take the first bite. Both the classic and the replacement might be “cheeseburgers,” but at least one (very important) ingredient is absolutely not the same. The fact, the reality, is that one is composed of some type of meat and the other is composed of plants. And all food references aside, that is the point.
The first definition of truth is a statement of what is a proven fact. The second definition is more of an (hopefully well-informed) opinion than a statement of actual fact. Beagles (Mr. Peabody included) are, in fact, dogs; that’s a statement that is “in accordance with fact or reality.”
“A fact or belief that is accepted as true,” on the other hand, would be my wife’s truth that beagles are “too stinking cute.” And whereas the two don’t necessarily contradict one another (I, for one, am a huge fan of all dogs), only one can be proven independently every single time. Some people, for instance, don’t actually like dogs and so they would agree with the first verifiable statement and perhaps disagree with the second.
Let’ move on to the “Consequences.” The definitions of consequences are “a result or effect of an action or condition” and “importance or relevance.” These two definitions are connected to truth as well because people are quite passionate about their own “truth” and frequently act upon it. Each person’s truth also has an extreme “importance or relevance” to them as well, and understandably so. But that is also where the benefits and the problems come in. Truth or Consequences is a misstatement, because there are always consequences to truth the same as there are to lies.
Being a fan of truth — yours, mine and ours — I have to say that there are more long-term benefits to truth than there are to lies, or even half-truths. And benefits themselves are a “consequence” of action and importance. So too, unfortunately, are penalties. There will be both, and the entire range in between, regardless of whether our “truth” is built from fact or an opinion. And the “consequences” will affect not just ourselves but everyone our “truth” touches. The ramifications can be startling and quite scary. Much more scary than anthropomorphic beagles, time machines, and even black-and-white game shows.
We live in a country where we are free to believe any way we see fit, and within the social framework take any actions we feel necessary. But it is important to realize that each single person has the right to do the same whether we agree or disagree with them. Their “truth” whether we support it or not is as valid as our own. We simply need to ask ourselves difficult questions to determine if our truth (and theirs) is built from fact or simply opinion. And if it is, then we should feel free to work to change their opinion. But it is never acceptable to force our truth on anyone else. If our “truth” is built upon fact, then it would never be necessary.
But if we (or anyone else) are determined to force their perception of truth, then the consequences are more dire than we can imagine. One of these consequences, in fact, will be that our “condition” will become such that we are no longer able to distinguish any “truth” from lies.