I ran into a good friend of mine that I hadn’t seen in years. You know that friend, the one (or one of several) that, no matter how much time passes, you just slip right back into a comfortable conversation with like you had just spoken to them yesterday.
Well, this friend says, “You look more like your dad every day.” To which, with a (mostly) exaggerated and shocked expression I replied, “And I thought we were friends!” After a good laugh — and admitting that we were both beginning to resemble at least the “older” part of our parents — he and I walked inside.
No, in spite of some extremely shall we say “extroverted” younger years, the building we walked into wasn’t a bar. It was in fact the Boyd County Convention Center, where the Boyd County High School Class of 1982 was having its 40 (yes, 40) year reunion.
For many of us who had started at the same elementary school, you could say it was our 52-year reunion … but let’s not make ourselves feel any older, shall we? And as for looking like my own dear old dad, well, I’m older now than he was when I was still in high school.
The first night of the reunion was a meet and greet, or should I say re-meet and greet. That is of course the night where you get to play “who do you recognize?” with a group of people you haven’t seen in decades.
Sometimes it’s easy, because some people don’t change a lot as they age — and some people, surprisingly, don’t seem to age at all. The hair might turn a “lighter” shade or even fall out, but you could put them next to their senior year picture and there is no problem at all recognizing them. They might look suspiciously like the “parent” of the schoolmate you remember, but it’s still easy to pick them out.
And then there are those who have radically changed; and I don’t mean the extra wrinkles and grey I see every morning in the mirror. We forget that we were still “coalescing” in our high school years, moving toward the person we eventually decide to become, and not as “adult” as we might have thought we were at that time.
The long hair in high school might have been traded for a shorter look as our attitudes changed, and that change in attitude might be reflected in other physical ways. Some people lose weight, and others gain weight. Fashion might have been important then and is less import now, or the other way around. Change, as they say, is the only constant.
But there are some things, some “markers” for a lack of a better word that will always spark the memory when the eyes deceive or fail you. I recognized one classmate from across the parking lot by her smile, for instance. My eyes, I admit, aren’t as good as they used to be, but I could still recognize the genuine “happy” in that smile.
Another thing, surprisingly, was the way some people stand. Attitude in body language, whether impatient or energetic, seemed to be a trigger that helped me remember some people. And of course, there were a dozen other subtle things that helped me remember — not to mention avoid embarrassment — that first night. They did hand out nice little name tags with our senior pictures on them the second night, but by then I didn’t really need them.
Was it “Glory Days?" Absolutely. But surprisingly it wasn’t all nostalgia and the “do you remember when?” game. A lot of it was simply catching up and meeting spouses, talking about kids (and grandkids), and just hanging out.
It was sharing stories and learning about the lives of people we were friends with during one of the most turbulent times of our lives and discovering that yes, in fact, there was a reason we were friends with those people in the first place. And it was also about discovering that some of the people you might not have cared for at the time weren’t as bad as you thought they were. Time, the great leveler, does bring a certain perspective to it all.
Of course, some things never change, except to get better. My classmates Donnie Lee, and Steve Griffith (with his band Robot Charlie — no relation) can still rock, and Amber Crisp Martin still has a voice like smoke and honey. I had walked to my car, and when I came back, I saw a bunch of my classmates dancing near the stage, and I smiled.
I closed my eyes and remembered other nights in other places when, to paraphrase Billy Joel, “we all wore younger people’s clothes.” Yeah, the memories were still there, safe, right where I had left them. I might not have used them as much as I should have over the years, but they were all more or less intact in my subconscious “attic” — right behind all the 8-track tapes, “Greatest Hits” cassettes, and K-Tel albums.
I just have to thank the Class of ’82 for helping me dust them off and play them all again.
