There used to be a woman with whom I worked at the newspaper. She was what we in the “country” refer to as “a city girl,” so things like trees and noises in the woods after dark were more apprehensive to her than those of us who have regularly traipsed over the hills at 3 a.m.
Given we do a section of scary stories around Halloween, discussions about scary stuff were common in October. And when you discuss scary stuff, the topic invariably turns to what we think of as “real” and what we think of as just “legends.”
I typically play devil’s advocate on that subject — no pun intended. I guess you could say I believe there is a small kernel or germ of truth in most stories, especially those handed down through the generations. Even Theodore Roosevelt supposedly encountered Bigfoot … but I couldn’t say for sure because I wasn’t there.
Now given that I am not going to be the one to call one of the most respected presidents in history a liar, and the fact the stories themselves are fascinating, I can at least acknowledge the possibility of a great number of things you don’t usually encounter at the convenience store. Everyone throughout history couldn’t have been smoking strange herbs or getting all their spirits from a bottle, after all.
So anyway, we were discussing things that go bump in the night or flutter around the eaves of old abandoned cathedrals when I decided to point out we think we know more than we do and assume even more about the world we see and the one we don’t. Case in point is that, as I have established, I live in a more rural area.
During the day and until around 11 p.m., the road in front of my house is fairly busy and the noise of it drowns out most other sounds. But if I were to walk out on my front porch at 2 a.m., there is virtually no traffic. And into that darkened silence creeps the sounds of nature.
“If I’m out on my porch,” I said during the October discussions, “and I hear the sounds of a large body forcing itself through the brush in the field next to me, I assume it’s a deer.
“There is a precedent, even,” I added. “Because I have seen deer run out onto the roadway before. But I don’t ‘know’ it’s a deer,” I clarified. “It’s too dark for me to see exactly what it is, and I definitely can’t smell whatever is making the noise from 100-plus feet away. For all I know it could be Sasquatch or any number of things.”
Then I said something else which was honestly just for effect but true, nonetheless.
“Just because you haven’t proven something is real,” I told them, “doesn’t mean you have proven it isn’t.”
The next part I sort of (but not too much) feel bad about. The woman from Paragraph 1 was sitting with most of the color drained from her face and simply saying “Nope,” as though I’d suggested a pterodactyl was eating begonias from the planter out front.
Being a city girl, I suppose the idea of some potentially violent cryptid crashing through the brush toward my house in the wee hours of the morning was somewhat terrifying. But honestly, was that any worse than me not being concerned about the same? The point is fear might be a universal emotion, but its genesis isn’t.
There are people who are afraid of ghosts, and those who are afraid of whatever might be lurking in the dark just beyond their clear line of sight. There are those who are even afraid of being afraid, and what that emotion might cause them to do. And as I said, the stories are fascinating, and I believe somewhere there is that hard, hidden kernel of truth in most tales.
Now in all reality it probably was a deer in the field next to my house, but do I really know that? Is it a deer that sometimes make my cats’ ears prick up before they slink off quietly under the porch? Maybe … but then again, maybe not.
I will add this into the equation, though. There are coyotes who call to each other in the wee hours, not to mention a host of other night sounds during my nocturnal porch visits. And sometimes there are other sounds. That hooting call that just doesn’t quite convince me it comes from the owls I have heard all my life. Or the call that answers it from over the ridge and silences all other sounds.
That, I’m fairly sure, doesn’t come from a deer. And oddly enough, whenever I try to pull my cell phone from my pocket, those calls stop. Probably a coincidence. Yeah, we’ll go with that.