Most Americans have been trained to be, shall we say, apprehensive about communications with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS is an extremely powerful government entity with a broad range of authority, but that does not mean that it is as “hands on” as we have been led to believe through a variety of movies and in some cases personal experience.
Yes, the IRS has a lot of authority to collect tax debt, and that authority can lead to property seizure in extreme cases, but for the most part the government agency operates in a fairly straightforward manner. And this almost never involves a telephone call.
The difficulty and the confusion, especially in today’s world, is that merely the mention of the IRS generates a panic and a sense of guilt whether that guilt is deserved or not. Predatory phone scammers especially will contact people and use actual or implied threats to convince people to send money or give up sensitive information that can then be used against the person in question. Especially now in the middle of tax season, telephone and mail scammers are working overtime to cheat Americans out of money. And invoking a “big government” agency like the IRS generates fear in many, and people seldom make good choices when they are afraid.
One thing to remember is that the IRS prefers to contact taxpayers through the mail, and not over the telephone. According to the official website, irs.org, “Criminals impersonate IRS employees and call taxpayers in aggressive and sophisticated ways. Imposters claim to be IRS employees and sound very convincing. They use fake names and phony IRS identification badge numbers. They’re demanding and threatening — and do not reflect how the IRS handles enforcement matters.”
According to the same website, the IRS does not demand that people use a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. The IRS will not ask for debit or credit card numbers over the phone. For people who owe taxes, make payments to the U.S. Treasury or review IRS.gov/payments for IRS online options.
Another tool in the arsenal of predatory scammers is demanding an immediate payment, typically under threat of dire consequences if that payment is not made. Normal correspondence begins with a letter in the mail and taxpayers can appeal or question what they owe. All taxpayers are advised to know their rights as a taxpayer.
Scammers also threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law enforcement agencies to arrest people for not paying. The IRS also cannot revoke a license or immigration status. Threats like these are common tactics scam artists use to trick victims into believing their schemes. These threats are all pervasive as in the case of a local mayor who had gotten a call once that said his social security number had popped up with several warrants. The mayor in question laughed, told them he was the mayor of his city, and if he was a “wanted man” he would turn himself in to his chief of police. He, at least, was never bothered again. Most of us, however, are not that lucky.
Another important thing to remember is “The IRS does not use email, text messages or social media to discuss tax debts or refunds with taxpayers,” according to the official website. And in the event that your tax bill has been handed over to another agency, you will first receive a letter from the IRS stating that and listing official information. And no one, not even a government-sanctioned PCA, will ask for payments to any other entity than the U.S. Treasury.
Requesting prepaid gift cards or debit cards should be an immediate warning sign. Don’t be too quick to give out or even confirm sensitive personal information. Visit irs.gov for more information on how to protect yourself and avoid scams.
