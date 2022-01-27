Dependency takes on many forms, from the minor inconvenience to the life-altering and tragic. Along the minor end of that spectrum are things like specialty coffees, take-out food, and high-definition television.
Honestly, who really needs to see every color of the Skittles rainbow in rods and cones blasting intensity? Sure, the picture is phenomenal but doesn’t quite fall in the order of necessity. But even though it isn’t necessary, it does fall in the category of dependency. Some people, for instance, simply can’t start their day without their triple mocha latte.
Call it habit, call it routine, or if we really want to get “fancy,” we can even call these things affectations. Whatever we call them, though, everyone has those things in their lives that they really don’t need — or don’t need that much of — but find life uncomfortable without. I don’t “need” the heated car seats in my Honda CR-V, but I find them quite pleasant on mornings when the thermometer can’t break single digits. Hot coffee (minus the mocha and latte) is also good on those mornings, but still isn’t absolutely necessary. That being said, I own more than one coffee pot, and the next car I buy will definitely have heated seats as well. Just saying.
All of these things are quite obvious, and in most cases intentional. I know — beyond a shadow of a doubt — that I am going to have coffee tomorrow morning, and the next morning, and so on as long as there continues to be mornings. And honestly, I know how much (a lot) that I am going to drink of the wonderful black stuff. One could even say with a high degree of accuracy that I am dependent on coffee both as a habit and a routine. I’m drinking coffee right now, in fact. But not all dependencies are so obvious; and sometimes when we discover the level of our dependency on something it is quite startling.
Technology is one of those things. It weaves its way into our lives in an almost insidious fashion until we can’t function with out it. I don’t mean conspiracy level stuff (which would be a totally different column), but rather what we do to ourselves when we use or misuse technology. The obvious culprit, of course, is cell phones. An estimated 298 million cell phones were in use in America in 2021, after all, so they are a ready-made scapegoat for technological dependency. Especially when the population of the United States is estimated at about 330 million. And the 32 million deficit is probably still waiting on theirs to ship.
This all only occurred to me on a cursory level for the longest time, usually after seeing a study on cell phone use within one demographic or another. I didn’t think about being dependent upon a phone myself until I realized that I had developed a phantom itch. I usually have a phone with me, sure, but that’s just for work and stuff, right? I didn’t really need or even want a phone beyond that, after all. Well, I would have thought so anyway. Then I realized just how much I was using it without thinking. And when I couldn’t use it, I missed it. More than I would have thought.
The battery went dead, as batteries do, one evening, so I plugged it in to charge and walked outside. I knew I didn’t have the phone with me, but in the space of just a few minutes I still reached for it at minimum half a dozen times. I wondered about the next day’s weather and reached for a phone that wasn’t there to check it. I started to check my email, and of course couldn’t. I even thought about text messaging a friend, but the phone was still inside the house on charge where I had left it. Did I need to do any of these things? No. But I definitely wanted to, and when I couldn’t, well, let’s just say I got a little “twitchy” as my dad used to say.
So, what does this say about us collectively and I suppose me in particular? Well, perhaps we “lean” on technology like cell phones a little too much. There really isn’t a need for my phone to be connected to me every single moment of my waking day like some bizarre little cybernetic parasite. Sure, I might miss answering the burning question of whether or not a cat “haz cheeseburger” once in a while — but that question, I’m sure, will be repeated later. I probably won’t get fired because I didn’t respond to a text or call within the first five minutes, either. Some things, whether I want them to or not, will wait.
Besides, immediate gratification usually isn’t that gratifying. And if you can’t set technology down and talk to a real person or even pet the dog, we aren’t tied down to a “charger cord.” At that point it’s a chain.
