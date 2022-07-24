Everyone has a story about the “One that Got Away,” and time does nothing to dim the pain or dull the shine of that one fleeting brush with greatness that slipped through our fingers.
If this column were being written by my good friend Soc Clay (I still miss him, by the way) then it would involve an impossibly big buck or largemouth bass. If it were being written by someone far more hopelessly romantic than myself, it would no doubt be about a significant other that slipped though my fingers leaving me with nothing but a torch to carry deeper into my old age. But since it is being written by me, it contains neither of those two things; though in my defense it is about something I do love. and my wife who was then my girlfriend — and whom I also love — was there to bear witness to the soul shattering tragedy.
OK, that was a bit much. But it still irritates me after all these years and qualifies me for a lifetime membership in the “I was robbed” club.
So, let’s travel back in time to the dim recesses of history in the era known as the 1980s. It was an era ruled by big cars, big hair, big music — even big hair bands that played music — and cassette tapes blaring out that same music through that most unholy child of the hardtop and convertible, the T-top. Sure, they leaked air, they leaked water and were a beast to take off and put back on, but there was no better way to annoy the neighborhood than sticking your head out of them and yelling something stupid to random strangers. Good times, really; that is until “it” happened.
“It” involved America’s favorite pastime, and not the Stephen King novel. I am speaking of course of baseball. Bats, gloves, cleats, helmets and all sorts of other equipment that just makes it a lot of fun. Baseball is my favorite sport, and the only one I am marginally good at. Seriously, I have two left feet (ask my wife), so basketball is out because running and dribbling are two words I seldom use in a sentence, mush less perform. and a quick temper when I was younger pretty much eliminated any sport where other people were slamming into me. But baseball, well, it just seemed perfect to me, because any aggression was reserved for that tiny, stitched sphere.
The “marginally” thing I mentioned earlier sort of precluded any mad dream of transitioning into the big leagues. Oh sure, I entertained the idea — the same way I entertain the “possibility” of actually winning the lottery when I play. It would be sweet, but I am not holding my breath waiting for it to happen. But I still loved the game enough to play any version of it any time the opportunity presented itself. That is how I ended up at Shag Bryson’s field ready to play hard, even if not too well. and yes, there was a cassette tape blaring on the way. Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses,” if I were to guess. Though I am sure John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” was on the radio at some point.
Interesting thing about Bryson’s field you might not know is that it is a regulation professional field; trust me, that makes this so much better and worse.
So, I show up to play for my future wife’s cousin’s team, but when the other team shows up, they are one man short. Being a recent recruit, I thought it would be less disruptive if I volunteered to play for the other team--– and, of course, there would be a far better chance for me to play when I wasn’t upsetting an existing roster. So far so good, and that continued for several innings. Then “it” happened. The robbery of the century, or as I like to call it, +#$%@!.
I have been known to strike out on (several) occasions, but when I connected with the ball all those years working on car motors and heavy equipment kicked in. I heard the most satisfying sound known to man, that of a wooden bat striking a baseball just right, and watched that little ball of glory sail off into the stratosphere. It climbed into the air like a rocket headed for the center field fence — a fence, I should remind you, that is of professional dimensions — and I started for first base, just sure it was a done deal. Then, perhaps like karma reaching out from a past life where I must have offended everyone, one of my teammates reached over the fence and plucked it out of the air like a low hanging apple. Yeah, it was a great catch, I have to admit. Instant replay worthy to be sure. Doesn’t mean I had to like it.
And I didn’t. and I still don’t. But at least now it’s a little funny. I might even be interested in playing baseball again, but I’m not going to volunteer to play for the other team anymore. That guy is probably still playing center field, after all.