Let me start off with a couple of things; Nicholas Sparks really shouldn’t feel threatened, and don’t tell my boss I just spent upwards of 20 minutes looking for a telephone number.
As to the first, in spite of the fact that I believe I am a relatively nice and considerate human being, I am also not known for being an exceptionally romantic individual. And as for the latter, well, I am one of those people who writes everything down just in case I forget then promptly misplace the thing upon which it was written. But, along with gooey clumps of post-it notes shoved into desk drawers and junk mail envelopes with hieroglyphics scrawled across them, those impromptu recording devices are still around. Somewhere.
Sometimes I even use a proper note pad (complete with “Reporter’s Notebook” across the front) to record things like information and telephone numbers. It is much neater and takes up less space than 20 different size envelopes or piles of receipts with stuff written on the back. But even at that, getting the information out of them is like playing “Go Fish” with a preschooler. A few days back, maybe a week, is easy enough to find. But after that, you just have to go top down through the stack; and hope you replaced them in order the last time you were looking for something.
My friend Roger compares me to a dinosaur on a regular basis, usually before reminding me just how much easier my smart phone could make my life. I usually listen for a few minutes, and then remind him that I like ink and paper. My one concession is that I have a digital recorder for interviews because it improves accuracy and I can't write as fast as people usually talk. And don’t even ask if all those digital files are labeled, because you know half of them aren’t. But I can find them when I need to, and the process is sort of enjoyable even, like a treasure hunt.
So, long story short, I was looking for a phone number for a gentleman I had interviewed some time ago. Since it was some time ago, I could rule out the current mountains of clutter actually on the desk, and this meant I had to start digging. And after some time, I made my way around to the stack of thin white notebooks and began flipping through those pages of notes I had made, and even notes other reporters had written to me because the notebook was the only blank space to write. Soon, however, finding the telephone number became less important than the thoughts generated by rifling through that inky memory lane. And as my search continued, I realized a few things.
First, reporters talk to a lot of people. It is in fact part of the job description. We talk to people who want to talk to us, people who don’t want to talk to us but are afraid not to, and people who need to talk to us. Reporters are the sound system, the megaphone so to speak, for the public to make their voices heard. We talk to people to gather the information they wish to share with the community, and we talk to people to gather up the information they need to know on important subjects which effect their communities.
Second, we share the experiences of the community. If the information is good, then a reporter shares that good news with the community. If the news is bad, it is still a reporter who lets the community know about it and informs them on the means to deal with the bad news, or at the very least shares the grief of those who are hurting.
Reporters talk about education, entertainment and a host of other things the community is interested in; we share it and spread it around so everyone can get in on it. Simply put, a reporter talks to people about every aspect of their lives and hopefully leaves them better — and their lives richer — than when they found them.
Third (but not the last), the responsibility is staggering. As I was looking through those notebooks, I saw grief, hope, tragedy and humor — so many things people either brought to me or responded to me when I asked them. On the pages, scribbled in often barely legible characters, was an implication of trust that I would tell the story as clearly as possible, that I would do the job they depended upon me to do in the most accurate way possible. That was a humbling realization. It is also why this is the best job ever. And the 20-some-odd minutes I spent looking for that phone number wouldn’t have been wasted, even if I hadn’t found that particular number.
Now, as the late Paul Harvey would say, it’s time for the rest of the story.
The phone number I was searching for was not in fact in my notebooks, at least not the ones I gathered up and took with me when I began working from home. No, the notebook that contains the number is probably in the bottom of my desk at the newspaper office. But there is a happy ending to it, after all.
Apparently, I listened to my friend Roger more than either of us thought. When I couldn’t find the number, as a last-ditch effort I checked the contacts on my phone and (surprise!) there it was in big, bold letters. Like I said, I might not know where, but I put everything somewhere. Because everything, especially when it comes to my community, is important.