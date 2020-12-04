We are all travelers, both through space and time. Sometimes it can be difficult to truly remember how far we have come to reach the point where we now stand, and the steps we have taken seem to have blended together into a composite of memories that are somewhat obscured by the dust generated by all of those steps.
And more difficult still, especially as we live in such uncertain times, is looking forward to what our future might hold. What clarity there is to be found then, it seems, is in the day we have before us.
Now, especially, it is that immediacy, that clarity, that needs our focus. Though it can and should be part of who we are today, the weight of the past is behind us and we should move forward. The future is less immediate, and by its very nature affords us the opportunity to plan for its arrival and our place in it. But we should attempt to not become complacent about what has already passed and what has yet to arrive. The lessons of the past impact the actions (or inactions) of today; and it is those actions, what we do with our immediate “now,” that will affect the “now” the future will bring.
I remember taking a trip years ago. I was traveling from Michigan to Missouri, and as I passed from the states with which I was familiar, understandably my experience changed. There was a very long stretch of interstate, the end of which was beyond my horizon. In the distance I could see mountains and knowing that my destination (I had never traveled that way before) was somewhere near them, I began to feel better about the trip nearing its end. This pleasant euphoria lasted only for the first hour, however. My lack of experience on that road, and my previous experience with reading my own familiar horizons, had given me a skewed and quite inaccurate perspective.
Even after I realized my error (and my traveling companion woke up and explained it to me), I found it difficult to not attempt to superimpose my previous knowledge over what I now knew to be true. And because I had somehow been “deceived” by insensitive geography that refused to obey my preferences, it made things worse. I had already traveled far longer than I would have wished, and the weight of those previous miles grew heavier when as I realized the trip was far from over. To make things much worse, I was traveling to an unknown destination and in spite of maps and my traveling companion’s advice, I didn’t “know” when it would be over. Not really, in the tangible way experience teaches.
Left with no other options, I continued to drive; but I no longer wanted to drive. Desperately, from my strained eyes all the way down to my foot that became heavier on the gas pedal, I just wanted the trip to be over. It seemed that no matter how many miles rolled by under the tires, those mountains never seemed to move closer. I found myself stopping more frequently to “just stretch my legs” or to get a “fresh” cup of coffee, in spite of the fact that my big half-gallon thermos had been filled at the last stop. And with every stop, each 10- to 15-minute diversion, my trip grew ever longer and more frustrating. And of course, it wasn’t until I reached my destination that I realized what those stops had cost me in travel time.
Unfortunately, we are all stuck in such a trip today. We passed out of familiar terrain long ago — if there ever was such during this pandemic — and are traveling toward an unknown destination with only minimal direction. Health professionals have given us the best advice possible, and they update it as frequently as new data becomes available. And now, just like those mountains, a vaccine is on the horizon, filling us with hope for the journey’s end.
We believe that our destination — the other side of this disease that has claimed over a quarter million lives in America — is within reach. But the horizon is long, and the destination lies beyond it.
Every single human being on the planet is tired, but the journey isn’t over. We need to try and resist the urge to stop doing the things that keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe. Now we can see a time coming when every face isn’t covered with a mask, and perhaps that once those masks are removed there will be smiles behind them. Within clear line of sight is a time when restrictions can be set aside, and we can attend large gatherings without fear of sickness and possibly death. Brighter, freer days will come; but those days are not here yet. The road still lies between us and our destination.
How we travel that road is up to each of us. Infection is still at an all-time high, and we still need to remain vigilant. Cold weather is here, and the virus breeds better for it. People are indoors more often, which also adds to the infection rate. Holiday celebrations, though a cherished part of our lives, become an optimum breeding ground for COVID-19 as the different households comprising those families come together under one roof. And though it may lighten our hearts for a time, such gatherings can serve to make the road longer and increase the number of people the virus has claimed.
Our destination is on the horizon. A tangible end is in sight. But this is only if we keep driving. And though we may be weary from the seemingly endless distance we have already traveled, though our eyes are raw from peering into the horizon, we can and will reach the destination. There will be life after the pandemic; we just need to keep doing everything in our power just a little longer to make certain we and our loved ones, our communities, are there to see it.