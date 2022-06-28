The bigger things in life, both good and bad, often clamor for our attention in a way that forces out all other considerations. This is to be expected, of course, because they are all the bigger things that need our attention.
Landing a job or losing a job, finding a home or needing to find a home, are all things that require immediate consideration and a lot of it. A new job is a cause to celebrate, for instance, because jobs yield money and money pays for a certain number of the necessities in life.
Conversely, losing a job implies that we might be in jeopardy of losing those same necessities in the near future. And of course a home affects our lives on so many levels beyond the brick and mortar.
Life is full of big things both by default and by intent, and sometimes we generate other big things due to our own choices and actions. Unfortunately, this has a tendency to crowd out the myriad of little things that also make up life.
Some little things are bad (such as a poor score on a test) and some little things are good (seeing an old friend after a long absence), but if we ignore them in favor of only focusing upon the bigger things in life then problems grow and good things are lost.
Forgetting to cancel or simply ignoring one of those “free introductory subscriptions” we signed up for to watch a single movie that wasn’t available on our other streaming service can result in a very large bill. And losing track of the fact that we had an exceptionally good meal because we are worried about bills robs us of a little enjoyment.
Naturally, getting “lost” in the joy of an exceptionally tasty sandwich while our house burns to the ground isn’t what most would call logical behavior. On the other hand, focusing on the fact that you might have burned the biscuits when you have a large selection of other foods to eat is less than practical as well.
Good is good and bad is bad, but it pays to apply a little perspective. And it might just help us maintain our sanity by remembering that both are going to happen, and both can be dealt with even if the results are unpleasant.
Speaking of little things, I was reminded of this just the other day. I had driven my truck that is shall we say air conditioning deficient to drops some things off at the county dumpsters.
The initial trip was pleasant enough — and nothing blew out onto the roadway — and I was able to rid myself of things I should have disposed of years ago. The return trip, however, was a different matter. On the way back I was stuck waiting in an (inevitable) summer construction zone as workers repaved a side road I traveled.
Two things happen when you are stuck in traffic. First you find yourself trying to look around large pieces of equipment to “guess” how long you might be stuck. The second, that is if you are driving my truck, is to try and determine if something is going to overheat or the motor will die.
Embarrassing, really, because it isn’t a bad truck after all and I used to do mechanic work all the time. The question at that point was not only if something was going to go wrong, but also how much I was going to kick myself for not fixing it earlier. But as I sat there in the heat forever (honestly, wasn’t quite 10 minutes) something occurred to me and I began to laugh.
Don’t worry, because it wasn’t a hysterical laugh that would attract stray dogs or alert the neighbors, though the person holding the stop sign did give me a look.
No, it was just a quiet laugh when I realized that I had been stopped beside a tree that grew close to the road being paved. No air conditioning, but at least I had shade. A little victory to be sure, because it was still brutally hot.
But it was something, a little thing, that made a bad situation more bearable. And that little thing combined with all the other little things, make life just a little better.
