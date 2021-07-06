When you juggle well, with a high level of skill and an amazing degree of dexterity, it is called entertainment. Colorful balls, pins and almost anything else tossed high into the air, then caught and returned in a rotating cycle dazzle the eyes and generate gasps of amazement and joy.
When you juggle moderately well, and don’t drop (many) of the balls or pins, there are still a few gasps, or at least an occasional chuckle, and it is still sort of entertaining. But when you juggle badly and have to pick all the balls up off the floor occasionally or the pins out of the gutters, well, that is what they call life; you still get a few chuckles and gasps, but the entertainment value isn’t quite as high.
Or maybe it is, depending upon how our friends and assorted onlookers choose to react. Still, it is safe to say that the entertainment value isn’t as high for us as we try to manage, wrangle, herd and, yes, actually juggle all of the needs of our average days. And though most of us aren’t wearing grease paint or overly large footgear, some of those days can leave us feeling like a clown anyway. Still, we do at least try because life demands a lot these days, and we are often pulled in opposite directions and forced to be in two different places at the same time. Some days we pull it off and get to take a bow, and other days we try to hide the burst balloon animal in our baggy polka dot trousers and quietly shuffle off the stage.
The earliest record of juggling goes all the way back to approximately 2000 BC, predated only, I’m sure, by the earliest recorded stress-related health issues. Beni-Hassan tombs from the middle kingdom of the ancient Egyptian civilization depicted women juggling; but unfortunately, the same tombs failed to depict all the men sitting around discussing how much better a job they could have done. This could be due to the fact that “heckling” is a Middle English and not an Egyptian term at all, but there was no doubt a comparable Egyptian word. Feel free to consult your local Egyptologist.
The concept of life as juggling is a solid metaphor, regardless of pyramid paintings or less than helpful criticism from the “audience.” We have a lot going on, and each part is moving under its own power, so it is difficult to keep everything together. People talk about “multi-tasking” and “time management” as though thoughts of those words somehow make everything fall magically into place in a single neat package, and life becomes its own personal perpetual motion machine. But that isn’t really an accurate — and seldom possible — description of how everything works. Unless, of course, it is in the “Hollywood Montage” we’ve talked about before.
So, we juggle as best as we are able, a combination of mismatched items of vastly different shapes and sizes and hope no one judges us harshly when we inevitably drop one or several of the balls. There is, of course, a way to pull it off because all of us do with varying degrees of daily success. The first step is, quit paying attention to what other people think because ultimately those balls, pins and the occasional chainsaw, are ours and not someone else’s. Secondly, remember that each one of those “floating” items represent something we care about, and we chose to or allowed them to be added to the mix. And, if need be, we can take them out of the mix. It’s OK to be busy, and in fact some people thrive on it. But we should never be a prisoner of something we thought would enrich our lives. This adds undue stress, which is a shape too awkward for anyone to properly juggle.
The last thing to remember is to keep in mind the things that are really important, and those that aren’t quite at the top of our priority list. Most unimportant or less important things will wait, after all. If we can’t learn to recognize these, then we lose the good and gain the bad. A perfect example of this is a performer I saw juggle long before reality tv took over prime time, back in the day when America’s Got Talent was simply a sparkle in Simon Cowell’s eye or a notation in the margin of his wish list.
This performer, a juggling comedian, had a great act. He made a huge production of juggling an egg, a tomato and a bowling ball. Good stuff, really, and he pulled it off flawlessly. Then, of course, he had to up his game. The trick, he said as he kept all three things moving, would be to take a bite out of the tomato — and not the bowling ball. And he did for several passes, managing to allow for the changing shape and weight of the tomato. He ended the act (I believe intentionally) by breaking the egg on his face; but he did not, in fact, eat the bowling ball.
So, we need to remember that it doesn’t have to be pretty to be successful. We don’t need to worry if keeping our lives together is entertaining for anyone else. It might not always be pleasant, but raw tomatoes always taste better than raw eggs. And lastly, though a large number of people might be hoping for it and laugh about it, a “Brunswick” shaped bruise on our lips is not appealing to anyone. We need to learn when to stop or at least take a break as well, because even comedians leave the stage.