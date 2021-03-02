It was one of those nights when bed seemed like a good idea, but not yet a great idea. My wife had already made her decision toward the latter and had shuffled off toward dreamland, leaving me to my own devices.
And since as I said the desire to do the same was on the near horizon for me as well, I thought the best thing to do was take advantage of one of the streaming services that seem to pop up with all the regularity and often suspect value of Facebook memes. Just a quick look, I thought; maybe I could watch one of those half-hour series shows before “calling it a day.”
First, I should say in something of an awkward disclaimer, that I don’t actually watch a lot of television, or more pointedly “live” television. My schedule has never been conducive to being in the seat and ready for the current episode of “America’s Next Top Model” or “Ice Road Truckers.”
Most of the time, honestly, I was lucky to catch part of the local news or three out of five weekly episodes of Jeopardy!. So streaming services have been very good to me in that I can catch up on episodes of “The Simpsons” or “Lassie” whenever I have the time. And if I should decide that being bleary-eyed and unresponsive the next day is a good idea, I can even watch several (or all) episodes in an epic binge-watching session. Pay no attention to the Cheetos dust, and just move along please.
I’m fairly sure most of my fellow “streamers” will agree that streaming services are sometimes like going to a buffet when you aren’t really hungry. There are so many choices to scroll through from old favorites to options that look like they could be comparable to our old favorites, new stuff that looks like it might be good, and even options we have heard other people say that they liked.
So, we “scan” over the options, rolling our little computer mouse wheel over the titles to reveal the “blurb” that tells us what the title is about like picking just one of something from the buffet to see if we might like it. And the end result can often be that we have a plate of entertainment “food” we aren’t sure whether we are going to eat, or simply leave on the table after we’ve paid the check.
It was after I had spent the better part of an hour — and three different streaming services — that I realized the process was a lot like what people used to call “channel-surfing.” And given that I could have engaged in the entire process on my television instead of my computer, it was exactly like channel-surfing. Just a rapid progression past all the different choices in an attempt to find something that grabbed my attention, though in this case remaining on the same “channel.” It actually is the same process, even if we chose to call it something (hopefully) clever like “wheel hopping” or, I don’t know, maybe “Mouse-ercise?” Pretty sure the last won’t fly, unless Disney can patent it, that is.
And it might, at that, because it does have its own fairly extensive library of streaming shows and movies on their service. So do other companies to the degree that soon everyone who produces any sort of content is going to have their own “channel.” and this is in addition to services that stream their content straight to the web (and subsequently, our homes) without any attempt to take advantage of “live TV.”
Surfing, it would seem, by any name we would choose to call it, is not only here to stay but has also attracted more followers. So, wax up those boards, load up the woody, and hit the beach because surf’s up, “Big Kahuna!” And yes, that movie (and every movie like it) itself is available to stream. Beach Boys music is, of course, mandatory.
I have to admit that on the night in question I didn’t “watch” anything at all. But in a very strange way, I am grateful to have too many options, even if I ended up going to bed feeling as though I had just spent the last hour perusing TV Guide. Disney, Hulu, Netflix and all their contemporaries aren’t to blame for my not being able to make up my mind, after all. They just set the buffet and provided the plates, and its not like when I asked for steak they gave me Tofu ribeye. That part of it is totally up to me, and what I happen to be in the mood for. And it doesn’t matter if I prefer to watch Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon on Tuesday night, or Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves, because both options are there.
Not only are (at least someone’s) old and current favorites available, but most services even allow for the possibility that our entertainment “taste buds” might be on the fritz or on the daring side and offer options like “squid” and other questionable “delicacies” as well. I can’t imagine ever becoming that “bored”, but who knows? We don’t have to eat everything on the buffet, after all, but options are nice. And it wouldn’t be much of a buffet — or a day at the beach — if every “wave” looked the same.