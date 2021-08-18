The amazing Dr. Seuss classic “The Lorax” turns 50 this year, and I believe the story could have been written with current events in mind. The titular character, the Lorax, is an earth spirit of sorts who tries to warn the Once-ler (the name, perhaps, indicative of his short-sighted nature) that he is destroying the environment for the sake of commerce. “I am the Lorax, I speak for the trees,” our hero says, his words falling on deaf and annoyed ears.
Throughout the book the Lorax repeats his refrain and his dire warning, but just like in the real world he is ignored because the effects aren’t apparent immediately. And since the damage happens by slow (though environmentally painful) degrees, the Once-ler and his family gleefully hack down trees, pollute streams and fill the air with toxins all in the name of progress. And after a fashion, the Once-ler is successful given that he began his ultimately devastating work with a single peddler’s truck. But the rumble of that single truck was the first echoes of the end for an entire region.
The Once-ler’s single-mindedness (spoilers ahead) results in the extinction of both fauna and flora. Animals who live in the trees abandon the region and disappear (much like the black bears in the early 1900s in our area after deforestation), and birds who shelter in the trees are eradicated or driven off — but not before being robbed of their voices and song by the smog which now fills the air. And even fish in the region become extinct due to the sludge being pumped into their habitat from the Once-ler’s factories. Though Seuss wrote for children and depicted the fish as packing up and moving away, we adults know better than that; that is if we choose to “know” at all. In the real world devoid of clever rhymes and colorful pictures, sludge quite simply suffocates fish until there are no fish left.
Unlike most Dr. Seuss books, “The Lorax” only has the slimmest possibility of a happy ending. Even the Once-ler, who some might say should be happy due to his robust commerce, is left living alone in an abandoned tower, and only speaks to others through means of a long tube; and still the businessman, he will only tell his story after being paid. And the Lorax? What becomes of the default voice of the earth? Where does a voice go after its words have been ignored until it is too late? Well, the Lorax lifted himself up and floated away, never to be heard from again.
It is ironic that it is the Once-ler who tells the story, and it is important to note that the children in the story don’t even know who the Lorax was until the Once-ler tells them. And with current events and environmental catastrophes, will that be our fate as well? Will it be our children being a version of the Once-ler telling of things such as trees that grew unhampered by man, where a myriad species of shiny fish swam beneath the clear waters of streams, and birds that sang as they flew through unclouded skies? I don’t want to alarm you (actually, yes, I do), but the Lorax is already floating across the skies and is almost beyond our sight.
Maybe if we all work together, we might be able to fix that. Maybe we can show our children and grandchildren more than pictures in a book or share memories which make us sad and guilty. Maybe, just maybe, we can call the Lorax back. Plants some trees, clean the air, and keep our own garbage and waste out of the streams. Or maybe, if we try really hard, we can share the Lorax’s message and save a planet. Maybe … “if someone cares an awfully lot.”