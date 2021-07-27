It may come as a surprise to most of you (not really) that I was, shall we say, a difficult child. Fortunately for both myself and the world at large, I was blessed with a mother who was determined that her child follow at least a few of the basic concepts of manners.
Through determination and repetition — lots of repetition, I assure you — my mother finally managed to drill into my granite-like skull that it really wasn’t acceptable to just say anything which happened to enter my mind. The Herculean task was made more difficult, no doubt, due to the fact that I was born without anything resembling the “Fear of Authority” gene. But in truly epic fashion she persevered, and now instead of a stream of “from the hip” observations guaranteed to offend at least someone, there are just instances where the “snark” slips out around the edges.
During this most difficult time (from birth to somewhere in my late 30s), my father wasn’t silent, either, though his advice tended more toward the pragmatic and less geared toward social acceptance.
“One of these days,” he would say knowingly, “your alligator mouth is going to overload your hummingbird behind.” Now I would like to say that he was wrong; but of course, he wasn’t. For some reason, there were a great deal of people who disagreed with my opinions in a most strenuous manner. But I did in fact survive the experience, and hopefully caused as little collateral annoyance as possible. And somewhere along the line (to my long-suffering mother’s delight) I developed at least the beginning of a social filter. And contrary to popular wisdom, keeping my mouth shut on occasion did not actually cause me to explode. Who knew?
Then, of course, the Internet happened; likes, and posts, and shares — oh my! And amid all of the cat videos, surveys asking “Which character from Greek Mythology are You?”, memes with appropriated celebrity photos (not to mention the advent of memes themselves), and inevitable political ads (there was even a song where someone accuses their dog of being the opposing party), that admittedly thin-meshed filter my parents attempted to build began to fray around the edges. I found myself wondering why I wasn’t in “Kansas” anymore, and where in the world was my little dog “Toto.” Now of course I don’t have a little dog named “Toto,” but if I did, I am sure that he would be filming YouTube videos with a spelling-challenged cat. Oh well, at least they would be working together.
Now, not to seem overly judgmental, because I am guilty of the occasional post as well such as the one with the cat sleeping on the dog complete with the caption “The Struggle is Real,” I am consistently surprised by the sheer volume of venom floating around on social media. And being somewhat thick-skulled as I said, I have asked myself why for quite some time. But in spite of deliberate thought, I still have yet to arrive at a completely satisfactory answer. Are people really that angry? Are they truly outraged? Are they honestly scared of this or that topic? Should a disagreement — even a serious one — necessitate a pitched battle with former friends and neighbors or even strangers? And, of course, is hatred the best answer to those questions? The short answer, at least to the last question, is no.
My working answer to these questions revolves around relevance. Everyone, I believe, wants to be considered relevant to those close to them and their peers. We want to think our opinions matter, not only to ourselves but to others as well. But relevance is one of those things that can quickly slip into the realm of illusion — much like social media itself, where we are “connected” to a digital “community” and the real world is reduced to three cast-off letters. “IRL” doesn’t even take up a small corner of a post that has been reshared without in many cases truly being read. Of course, we are free to believe that the amazing actor Sam Elliot thinks both political parties and assorted competing organizations are all “A special kind of Stupid.” One or more might even be right, because everyone has an opinion.
Social media makes it easy for all of us to become keyboard warriors, and by all means we should support causes in which we truly believe. But to be relevant beyond the illusion of such, the thoughts and information we toss out into the digital landscape need to be our own based on solid research from dependable resources, including (perhaps most importantly) our own experiences in real life. And along the way, we need to remember what my long-suffering mother used to say, which is “Not everyone has to agree with you.” And it never makes us relevant simply because we paint the opinions of others with venom. With a little less of that, and a lot more reason, we might be able to persuade them to come over to our way of thinking. Stranger things have happened.