I have never been a huge fan of multi-tasking, probably because I’m not very good at it. I can actually do more than one thing at a time (typically hold both a fork and a biscuit) but I would rather not split my attention unless absolutely necessary. Whenever the subject comes up, I usually tell people that I’m not a “one trick pony,” but rather a “one trick at a time pony.” It’s just neater that way, and hopefully everything gets the attention that it deserves. But alas, there are far too many instances in the modern world that require doing more than one important thing at a time.
In spite of the fact that “conference call” technology has evolved by leaps and bounds, for instance, just the other day I was carrying on two entirely different conversations on two separate phones. And speaking of phones, I have needed to call customer service while searching that company’s website on the computer, only to be told by the automated “representative” just how much easier and faster it is to access their, shall we say, “insufficient” website — which had just crashed and displayed a message to call customer service. At that point, the temptation was to smash both the phone and the computer with a really big hammer (of which I own several) and return the product in question in a puppy training pad wrapped in brown duct tape. And they (duct tape) have a wide assortment of colors these days, so I could make that happen.
But the biggest offender in the game of annoyingly splitting my attention is random emails; you know the ones I mean, the ones that tell you that you have been randomly selected to receive a gift card from a company where you have never shopped. Apparently, to my surprise, my brand loyalty to a company selling wrinkle cream has earned me a $50 gift card — and the wonderful people at an email address (not the company email) made up entirely of numbers just needs my numbers (Social Security numbers, that is) so they can ship it right out to me. Nice of them to save me the trouble of going into the store to redeem it, I suppose. On a positive note, however, I can put that wrinkle cream to good use on the trip to Aruba I just won.
Certainly, I have nothing against Aruba, or wrinkle cream, and gift cards are always a plus; but there is no (honest) way I could have “earned” any of those. And given that each of these columns come with a picture of my smiling (well, at least smirking) face, how many “loyalty points” do you think I have actually earned at any beauty salon anywhere? A razor company I might understand, but collagen cream? And it has become so prevalent that it has went beyond even being able to dignify these “notifications” as spam. And it’s insulting to Spam itself, which can be quite tasty and allows me to use the previously mentioned fork and biscuit.
Apparently, spam (sans biscuit or even complimentary cheese) is something that isn’t going away anytime soon. Oh, there are unsubscribe links in these annoying distractions, but I have found that these simply generate different randomly selected “rewards” or are part of a virus scam. The only thing to do is delete them as they pop up, much like playing a frenzied electronic version of “Whack-a-Mole.” So, this leaves me wading through junk electronic mail while trying to get the emails I actually wanted to receive from some actual person or company, trying to ride the “one trick pony” I am currently focused upon, all while avoiding the assorted jack … er, donkeys … constantly getting in the way.