I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m sort of a fan of pop culture. Not everything, but most things, I find interesting, ironic, or downright amusing. Part of the reason for this is that I do like a wide variety of things, and the rest of it is filled in with a curiosity and interest (and sometimes downright surprise) about the things that appeal to other people.
Not every joke is funny to everyone, for instance, but almost every joke is funny to someone. And sometimes even a bad joke causes laughter simply because of the way other people react to it.
Dialogue from movies, commercials, and even the dreaded “dad jokes” weave their way into our lives in many ways whether we want them to or not. And just like Legos or those little monkeys that you can hook together to form a chain, these references stack or link together with one generating a memory of the other. Just this morning for instance, a show on television reminded me of something I had seen in yet another television show. In fact, I even commented to my wife about how at least half of my references came from cartoons like “The Simpsons.”
But my references go back even farther than the show that spans more than three decades. I even quote things filmed before I was born; and yes, Virginia, there was television back then, though to be fair that quote I just paraphrased originated in The Sun Newspaper way back in 1897 — and no, that wasn’t my first newspaper job. But you get the idea, that anything from anywhere can become pop culture and by default a quote or reference in everyday life. Think of it as the soundtrack of life that swells or fades but never quite goes away. And in some cases, it’s like that “Muzak” that has annoyed elevator travelers since forever.
I even have another reference for that last one. There is a really old cartoon about “modern” cave people where the sign over a similar conveyance reads “Elevator. Good to the last drop.” And that is even a play on an old Maxwell House coffee add, so you see how this all works. Things connect to each other, forming a subtext lexicon of sorts for communication. Politicians have been known to appropriate commercial taglines for their own use, such as “Where’s the Beef?!”, and other catchphrases such as “Read my Lips.” This is so common that if, as the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then there are a lot of people being flattered – at least one word or phrase at a time.
But don’t feel guilty about repurposing one-liners because they are a verbal shorthand of sorts that make communication flow and connect. And if you aren’t quite sure what “shorthand” is, don’t feel bad about that either, because the lexicon changes all the time. And most of the time we can “fake it” anyway based upon reference.
You don’t really need to know that shorthand is an abbreviated form of writing (sometimes called stenography) to enhance speed because the word itself implies that. And the conversation itself helps as well to keep us all on the same page, so to speak. If I were to say that “the conversation, like my heart, will go on” for instance, then anyone who has watched “Titanic” will get the reference and probably a good laugh at the unlikely comparison to myself and Celine Dion.
Of course, it helps if you actually speak the language before it’s shortened. When you don’t, whether by design or lack of exposure, then shorthand is less than useful, and often confusing. This is one component of what used to be called the “generation gap,” when older people can’t understand references younger people make and younger people can’t quite grasp concepts whose origins go back years before they were born. But take heart, dear reader, (sorry, that reference comes from reading a lot of old books) because there is hope upon the horizon. And that hope comes through communication, a skill that might not be as universal as we would think. Still, like any skill, it can be learned.
If Mom and Dad, those paragons of dust and antiquity, don’t quite grasp your “emoji game,” then take a few minutes to explain what the little icons you love so much mean; they probably won’t use them, but at least they will know what you are texting them. And if your kids — or anyone’s kids, for that matter — don’t have a clue what a music “tape” is, then explain that at one time we all used pencils to rewind the infuriating medium so we could listen to the music our parents didn’t like or understand. Trust me, they will think its cool and “retro,” and might even send you a heart or laughy face emoji for your trouble.
Pop Culture, after all, is culture whether the hand is short or long. You don’t have to like it all — in fact I would be surprised if you did, because people don’t work that way — but it’s OK to like things that span groups, generations, and the world. And it is totally acceptable, in fact recommended, to let other people like things you don’t because there is a lot of “pop” going around. It sort of permeates everything, and there is something for everyone, which of course touches everyone else at some point even if they aren’t actively engaged. There is even pop culture about space (in case you haven’t heard), so the sky isn’t even the limit to the connections we can make. Seriously, how many people have said “Beam me up, Scotty” who have never watched a science fiction show?
