Well, it’s time once again; but this time I am going to throw my hat in the ring.
The election primaries loom, a Colossus of campaign television and print ads aimed at convincing each of us why this candidate or that candidate is the absolute best candidate for whichever position might be up for grabs. And I want change — all of it — so I have decided to run for whatever opening is available. I have registered as a candidate for the Biscuit and Bacon Party, because I like to eat, and we all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
We need a fresh start, and I am the best candidate to give us that. The Lunch and Dinner Party will tell you that they are just as important, but don’t believe them because they just want to appropriate our gravy. And the Dietary Party? Well, we all know they have a history of taking things from us and — between you and me — I hear its candidate has a family member who raises bacon trees, a fact it never disclosed when registered.
Nepotism is an ugly thing, and they are secretly planning to raise the price of sausage. Friends, elect me, and I promise to keep not only low-cost sausage in our grocery store coolers, but bacon and biscuits as well. Don’t let the opposition stop me from ensuring your family can sit down at the table to a wholesome breakfast.
Despite the fact I really wish that there was a Biscuit and Bacon Party — not to mention cheap sausage and bacon trees — it is only a wonderful dream. But the rest of it is unfortunately all too real. There are a lot of reasons for it, but politics has become a ratings game; and in order to ensure the highest ratings, candidates need to get our attention with issues that are emotionally charged so that voters will do just that. But the true issues, unfortunately, can get lost in the general noise and confusion powerful emotions generate.
Some candidates might actually be dishonest, but for the most part they are simply trying to get our attention. Each, of course, has his or her own plan and own agenda, but none of that matters if they can’t get us, the voters, to jump on their bandwagon. This has proven notoriously difficult because voter turnout has been historically abysmal.
Many consider a 20% turnout, based upon what they have seen in the past, to be a “good” voter commitment. But 20%, if we were taking a test, is a failing grade. Only one-fifth of the population cares enough about maintaining what they have or changing it to bother to do something which is absolutely free. I enjoy reading Stephen King books, but he hasn’t invented anything scarier than that.
Each of us has the most powerful tool for change at our disposal. If we see injustice, we need to cast a vote. If we want change in the infrastructure of government, then we need to vote. If we want better health care, better schools, and just “better” all around, then we need to vote. Make no mistake, politicians are listening; they have entire campaign divisions devoted to listening to the voters. Why? Because they want to be re-elected, and they can’t pull that off if they don’t know what to say in all those ads. But there needs to be more than 20% of us speaking.
Who each of us votes for is our own choice, whether we are Democrats, Independents or Republicans (you can write in the Biscuit and Bacon Party wherever you see a blank space), but we really need to make that choice. That’s how we change things, and how we make our society better. But choose wisely because it will be a few years before we get to make another choice. Your vote, and everyone else’s vote, truly does matter. So, let’s all make the best choice we are able.
* This ad approved by the Biscuit and Bacon Party. Vote well and vote often. *