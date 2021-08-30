Anyone who uses words like “ode” is either being ostentatious, self-congratulatory of their own perceived cleverness or simply trying to get your attention with words that don’t see regular use. Although I could quite possibly be guilty of the first two — especially the second, since words are cool, and I have quite the collection — I was actually shooting for No. 3. And honestly, the “magic bullet” deserves its own “ode” every bit as much as Keats’ Grecian Urn. More so these days because you can buy urns (Greek and otherwise) almost anywhere, but people seem to be actively looking for but failing to find the magic bullet.
Admittedly, a one-second search on Google will bring up pages that list a magic bullet, but it isn’t quite the same; unless, of course, you were looking for a portable mixer. But even though the past couple of years have left most of us feeling like we have been through a blender, this isn’t the magic bullet I was talking about. No, for this we will have to go a little more “old school” and consult our good friends at Merriam-Webster. Thankfully, MW has an extensive presence on search engines, so we won’t have to resort to old fashioned searches or dig out the ponderous dictionary we (hopefully) have stored somewhere. Just keep clicking the next page button, and eventually you’ll get there.
Merriam-Webster defines “magic bullet” as “a substance or therapy capable of destroying pathogens (such as bacteria or cancer cells) or providing an effective remedy for a disease or condition without deleterious side effects” and “something providing an effective solution to a difficult or previously unsolvable problem.” Unfortunately, the general belief is that “magic bullets” don’t exist at all because, well, nothing is ever that simple or easy. FYI, MW defines “deleterious” as “harmful often in a subtle or unexpected way.” Not something you’d want, to be sure.
But wouldn’t it be so nice if something did exist that, just like a wizard waving his wand, made all the bad stuff go away and caused no additional problems at all? Sure, it would, and we’d all be just a little off our rockers if we said we wouldn’t want something like that.
Perfect solutions, after all, yield perfect results. No muss, no fuss; just happily ever after, and everything else just becomes a bad memory. Unfortunately, the “magic bullet” can only exist in that perfect world. We, on the other hand, do not. We can still get to the “happily ever after” part, but in most cases, it requires sacrifices and more than a little work on our part. Sorry, but if we were looking for easy, I guess we would have been better off stopping at the mixer.
Whether it exists or not, looking for the magic bullet is quite understandable. Whenever we have a problem, we want that problem resolved as quickly and as neatly as possible. The problem itself, after all, has already caused enough upheaval in our lives, and we don’t want any more trouble. And it is perfectly acceptable to look for the perfect solution — the magic bullet — even if we aren’t sure that we can ever find it … after all, anything is possible. But things like life, time, and sickness march on in very real and measurable degrees while we are hoping and searching. And because of this, we need to respond now.
Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th U.S. President, said “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” Those words are still true today; they imply the need to take action, but don’t discount that more can be done in the future.
Roosevelt, by all historical evidence, would definitely have made good use of a “magic bullet” — but he wouldn’t have waited on it to appear. And we can’t allow ourselves that luxury, either, because today and tomorrow people are contracting a disease, and many of them are dying. Fortunately for us, there is ammunition we possess now that will fight what many health professionals are calling an all-out war. It may not be magic, but it is what we have. And it’s time we all used it.
The vaccines and treatments we were desperately waiting for are here, and no they aren’t magic (bullets or otherwise), but they are the best science can come up with — so far. Regardless of what might be printed on them to lighten our mood, masks are uncomfortable, but they do work. A sneeze travels at 120 mph, for instance; but I am pretty sure that no one outside of a comic book moves even a fraction of that speed. And if you need another reference, just think about how long the steam from our breath takes to dissipate on a cold day. The temperature doesn’t make our breath, it just shows us how far it travels. And uncomfortable or not, they are far more pleasant than an intubation tube.
It isn’t political, but it is practical. COVID doesn’t care about our politics, ethnicity, or socio-economic status — but it does “care” whether or not we have washed our hands. Turning a blind eye just helps it do its job because it definitely does what it can with what is available. We just need to stop enabling it by not doing what we can.
Reach CHARLES ROMANS at cromans@dailyindependent.com.