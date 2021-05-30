Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to honor those who died while serving their country. The day of remembrance was originally known as Decoration Day and began in the years following the end of the American Civil War. Though celebrated independently in different states across the country for many years, the holiday was officially recognized in 1971. It is observed on the last Monday of the month of May.
The Civil War ended in the spring of 1865, and these days of remembrance began in the late 1860s, but there is no definitive record of where it originated, or which was the first observance. However, one of the earliest recorded Memorial Days was organized by former slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, less than a month after the end of the Civil War; though the federal government declared Waterloo, New York, as the birthplace of the day. Records indicate that Waterloo was chosen because it hosted an annual community wide event where businesses closed, and residents decorated graves with flags.
One of the earliest and perhaps strongest proponents of the creation of Memorial Day was General John A. Logan, who led an organization for Northern Civil War Veterans. On May 5, 1868, Logan called for the day to be created at the end of that month.
“The 30th of May 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he proclaimed. Calling it Decoration Day, Logan said it was chosen because that date did not coincide with any certain battle of the Civil War.
General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery on the first Decoration Day, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. By 1890, many northern states held similar events annually and had made the day an official state holiday. In southern states the day was also observed, but on separate days until after World War I. But in the years following World War I, the day evolved to include all military personnel who died in War during service to their country, and included World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The original date set by General Logan of May 30 was observed until 1968. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.
The tradition of honoring those fallen in battle in defense of their country, however, is nearly as old as civilization itself.
According to History.com, “The ancient Greeks and Romans held annual days of remembrance for loved ones (including soldiers) each year, festooning their graves with flowers and holding public festivals and feasts in their honor. In Athens, public funerals for fallen soldiers were held after each battle, with the remains of the dead displayed for public mourning before a funeral procession took them to their internment in the Kerameikos, one of the city’s most prestigious cemeteries. One of the first known public tributes to war dead was in 431 B.C., when the Athenian general and statesman Pericles delivered a funeral oration praising the sacrifice and valor of those killed in the Peloponnesian War — a speech that some have compared in tone to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.”
The history of Memorial Day, from its independent beginnings to its evolution into a federal holiday shows the dedication and the desire of those who survived to honor those who did not. And that desire remains to this day as people across the country decorate the graves of the fallen, whether those are family, friends or neighbors. And honor and gratitude are given even when the name etched upon the stone is unfamiliar or has weathered into illegibility because those who gave their all gave that gift to all.