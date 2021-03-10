I need to put in a call to the Dog Whisperer (any of them) and ask how much they charge per hour. And hours are the issue, because regardless of my numerous (failed) attempts to teach my dog, he remains incapable of reading either a digital or mechanical clock.
This is the same dog that can spot the yellow caramel corn box from across a darkened house while simultaneously digging under chair cushions to root out any carelessly dropped and forgotten bits of snacks, so I am certain he is quite capable of seeing every clock I own. But seeing and reading are two different things, it appears.
For those who aren’t fortunate enough to share a home with a dog, especially a tall dog capable of meeting most home furnishings at or below their own eye level, you will never know the joys of shall we say adjustable sleep patterns.
There you lay, curled onto your side with a pillow tucked between your arm and head, blissfully dreaming of self-assembling bacon sandwiches and bottomless carafes of coffee until, once fully rested, you rise to meet a promising new day. Idyllic, I know. I’ll bet your hair even looked perfect, too.
But I am here to tell you that your blissful existence is hollow, my friends. You are missing the very thing that makes life worth living. What is this thing, this great unicorn of happiness that your perfect life filled with a surplus of restful slumber lacks? Why, the answer to that question is actually quite simple. Your life, my friends, can never be complete until your dreams of bacon and coffee are shattered by a hard, wet (usually cold) nose being rammed into your unprotected eye socket while something akin to a strip of wet bologna is being slapped repeated across your face. And this pinnacle of joy is lifted higher by the fact that this occurs (repeatedly) at least an hour before your alarm is set to go off.
Good times. And as the late, great Billy Mays would say, “But wait, there’s more!” There is no “snooze” button on this big hairy alarm clock, no bargaining with Morpheus for another 15 minutes of blissful reprieve from the concerns and needs of the day, including having to deal with another clock when you “punch in” for work or school. Hitting the hairy snooze button only results in more of the nose and bologna show. But at least now you are fully awake, and your face is (more or less) washed and ready to go.
I’m not even going to use the term “pet ownership,” because it’s really nothing like that at all. I own my car — me and the bank, anyway — and not once has it awaken me up in the middle of the night because it needed to go to the bathroom. I own a pretty cool battery-operated drill, but it has yet to ram my legs even once because it wanted part of my cheeseburger — or stole the bag of chips I forgot on the table in the living room.
Given all of this, you might find it surprising that, according to numerous studies, people with pets tend to have less stress and live longer. Really? Have the people who conducted these tests never had to clean mud off their “good clothes” because Muffin or Rover went out of their little doggy minds and jumped all over them? Did the illustrious scientific researchers never have to deal with barking disrupting their favorite shows? And forget “eating my homework;” how about remotes, magazines, shoes and virtually anything that will fit in any portion of the canine tooth zone? Perhaps these researchers aren’t very good at their jobs.
Then again, perhaps they are.
When you share space with an animal, you need to realize that they all have a hidden agenda. Unlike humans, whose less than obvious agendas can quickly become nefarious, an animal’s hidden agenda is almost always a good thing, as well as most often being the same thing. Animals want more — more attention, more play, more love; food’s nice, too, but they always choose companionship over food. They couldn’t tell you or even care which of your clothes are good or which ones are ready for the rag pile. When you are with them, simply put, they want more of you, which is a truly rare thing. And after you have been gone, they will always be excited when you return. No amount of money (or sleep) can buy that.