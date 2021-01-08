The mind is a curious piece of biological machinery. It is the ultimate pattern for the artificial intelligence we alternately adore and fear, because once set into motion, it has the ability to build upon its knowledge base both independently and in response to programming.
Sort of like the old Etch A Sketch, except it turns its own dials when no one else is fiddling with it. And just like that classic toy, it draws pictures of, well, reality as we see it. Unlike the Etch A Sketch, however, shaking our Brain A Sketch doesn’t make those pictures go away. At least not entirely, because this toy has a built-in memory that records every picture that we or anyone else has drawn in all of their squiggly glory.
This can, for the most part, work in our favor because we only need to “draw” a bird, for instance, the first time we see one. Every time after that we just add a fully drawn bird from the Brain A Sketch memory whenever we need one and add it to the current sketch. On occasion we are fortunate, and a helpful human will point out the difference between a robin and a blue jay, resulting in our now having two ready-to-use sketches. And, as we all know from watching Bob Ross paint, this is a good thing because happy little birds can cover almost any mistake. Unless, of course, we — and others — make a lot of mistakes and we happen to be standing under those sketches. But more on that later.
Given that the mind is where each individual’s sense of awareness rests, it is, so to speak, where we “live,” with all our sketches scattered across our mental tables and countertops, and the really good ones hanging behind refrigerator magnets. We make these sketches every single waking moment of our lives with inconsistent degrees of variation, adding to the overall volume of the reality we have learned and/or created. Some sketches are similar to the point of being nearly identical, and on those days, we simply let the dials turn. Others sketches, however, are forays into new experiences, and we spin and twist the dials until well past the time we should have slipped into our footy pajamas and drifted away to dreamland.
All this work, every mundane sketch or furious masterpiece, requires an audience, even if only a select few. Artists, after all, desire to share their work to be appreciated, validated or simply acknowledged. These Brain A Sketches are part of humans (The Part, in fact), and humans are social animals by both necessity and desire. So, we share our sketches and compare them to what others have sketched, and sometimes one or both sketches are changed whether we intended them to be or not.
This happens because our “dials” are external, and can be turned by anyone, if we allow it. For the most part this is useful because it helps us to sketch a better and more detailed picture — perhaps even one worthy of the coveted fruit-shaped magnets that hold really well on the refrigerator. Other times, all the unwanted turning sort of distorts the sketch and we quickly cover it with a “happy little bird” and try to forget how much time we wasted on the collaboration. But good, bad or indifferent, it happens every single day. And every day we continue to sketch, shaking occasionally to push certain sketches back into our memories to make more room, and then file or display those sketches as needed.
Currently there are about 6.5 billion sketch artists turning and twisting dials all over the planet. Each one, of course, is mainly concerned with figuring out just what to sketch and the best possible way to turn their own individual dials. But then society happens, and suddenly all these individual sketches need to fit together at least around the edges, because though we are making sketches, society is more of a mosaic. That mosaic is made up of a nearly endless landscape of sketches, and by its very nature it contains more than a single landscape as well. The thought, honestly, is overwhelming.
There is no way that any single sketch artist would be able to sketch all that in a single lifetime, or even truly see all of the sketches it contains. When we realize this, understandably, the total of all the sketches we have made and desire to make in our future can seem almost inconsequential. Fear, suddenly, becomes a rational response to us. We begin to worry that we will become lost in the tall, grassy fields of those landscapes, and all the “happy little birds” we have used to repair or cover our mistakes (and those of others) have become vultures glaring down upon us from dark skies we would never have dreamed of sketching.
One of these dark landscapes today is the landscape of politics. It has become a corn maze that seems to follow no path, and no rhyme or reason that we can discern. This maze has multiple entrances, but few exits; none of the sketches we have made can lead us through it, and all visible paths seems to lead back to the center. We compare our sketches to those of others caught in the same maze, but theirs show no clearer path than our own. So, we continue to wander, looking for the exit, while above all of those no longer “happy” birds seem to mock us. And to make matters worse, the sun is beginning to set…
But it doesn’t have to be this way. We could react in fear and frustration, uproot the tall stalks or hack them down with a machete, or we can stop and take a good, long breath. We can go through our sketches and see if they were drawn properly (and who actually drew them), and if not then work to fix them. We can examine the corn and see what it has to tell us. We can compare our work to others in a rational manner, keeping in mind that theirs is as important to them as ours are to us. We can work together to get through the maze, to find the exit. And we can blaze a trail for those who come after (our children) to follow.
Fear loses its power once we understand why we are afraid; and we are afraid of so many things. But if we can overcome our fears, then the sketches will always improve. And if we could work together — or at the very least not against — one another, then imagine what a magnificent mosaic we could all help to sketch.