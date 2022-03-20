Everyone enjoys cutting loose with a good old-fashioned rant. Fits — hissy or otherwise — are something we all like to throw once in a while. We like to lose our tempers so bad that we have trouble finding them with a road map and a personal guide, and we also like to make sure that everyone knows just how upset we are about anything from running out of coffee (a personal favorite) to someone cutting us off in traffic.
And speaking of throwing things, when the old, red-eyed monster rears its ugly head we will toss everything from crumpled newspaper to priceless China. Why? Because we are upset and everyone need to know it, that’s why.
And, of course, we lose our tempers so frequently simply because we can. In spite of the fact that our mothers should have (and most likely did) try to teach us better, we don’t usually do better. Sorry, Mom; never mind the manners you taught me, but my food took 10 minutes longer to reach the table than I expected. That’s why I threw my craft beer at the college student who took my order — they should have told the cook I was in a hurry. No, I really don’t care that 15 people ordered ahead of me, because I’m the one paying for my meal. So there.
Sounds silly, doesn’t it; I mean, who would actually waste a craft beer that way?
But it really is just that easy to lose our tempers. Bad behavior notwithstanding, control in most situations is hanging by a thread. And that thin, gossamer anchor is stretched taut by schedules, meetings, assorted family crises both imminent and implied, and even plain garden variety boredom. Then inconveniences and outright annoyances come along and it further strains that tenuous line that is all that stands between our “good” reputations and a viral YouTube video.
And when that strain finally overloads the tensile strength of our self-control, we all snap in a spectacular fashion that leaves our poor mothers wondering just where they went wrong. Not your fault, mom. I just really can’t stand it when someone uses improper grammar (obviously not my personal problem), so my 150-word social media rant about punctuation and spelling was totally justified.
The dreaded “snap” that heralds the tirades and assorted TikTok posts can be caused by almost anything. Case in point was the other day when I was shopping at a local store that shall remain nameless both to protect the innocent and prevent the inevitable lawsuit. Not my favorite activity to begin with, but I soldiered on grabbing things like pet food, pet treats, Charlie treats, and all the other necessary stuff required by daily life.
No doubt I should be commended for not slamming fellow shoppers into the shelves of canned vegetables as they blocked the entire isle for no other reason than to cause me inconvenience. I repeated my restraint numerous times until, unfortunately, I stopped at the deli counter to buy cheese.
My order was simple, a pound of American cheese sliced the way I wanted it and stacked the way I wanted it. I repeated the simple order numerous times to a deli worker who seemed determined in spite of all my instructions to get my relatively simple order wrong. What I received, in spite of all my helpful instruction, was a haphazard pile of much too thinly sliced yellow stuff that was haphazardly tossed into a plastic bag and hurled across the counter at me as though I were in the wrong for being presumptuous enough to interrupt their break and ask them to do their job. Well, I just wasn’t going to take that!
I immediately leapt into action, fueled by righteous indignation. Hurling myself across the counter, I grabbed two blocks of cheese, one limburger and the other a solid cheddar, and strung them together with hot dog links in a makeshift set of nunchucks. In excellent Bruce Lee form, I shattered displays and attacked the deli worker, who responded by grabbing two hard salamis and defending themselves kendo style. We fought across the deli area, knocking tubs of potato salad into the aisle until I, having the moral high ground on my side, was triumphant.
Then I slowly walked away into a neon sunset, munching on a pepperoni roll as was my due … This, of course, happened all in the space of a fraction of a second, safely within the confines of my own skull. We all know, after all, that I am nowhere near that flexible, not to mention that baguettes make far superior Escrima sticks.
Still, I was upset, because when you don’t stack it right, all the cheese crumbles into bits in the bag. Fortunately, however, empathy kicked in before I leveled all the martial arts skill I don’t have at the unsuspecting and undeserving employee. Yes, they did get my order wrong, and yes, I did tell them exactly how I wanted my cheese sliced and packaged. But just like everything else in life, there are reasons why things don’t go as planned. And part of the reason in this instance was related to a sign posted at the front of the store.
I had passed the “We’re Hiring” sign as I entered the store. As I pushed my cart through the aisles, I also noticed at least two employees being trained in the crowded business, pausing to let insistent customers pass where they worked. And as I rolled up to the deli counter (too high to leap over, by the way), I was met by an employee who was obviously struggling to become comfortable with the equipment including the slicer and the scale, the latter of which was nearly beyond her reach on the top of the large display case. And no, she didn’t actual toss the cheese at me, either; more slid it to me as she was trying to serve the long line of customers behind me as well.
It seemed that someone was having every bit a “bad day” as I was. No, it wasn’t what I ordered. Yes, most of what I bought won’t do what I wanted it to do and will probably end up being fed to the dog because “shredded” cheese has indifferent results when put on a sandwich. But at the end of the day, well, it wasn’t worth picking a fight over. I’ll just hold my temper and find somewhere else to buy cheese. But at least the dog is happy.
