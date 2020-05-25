Acronyms are one of the many ways human beings take shortcuts, and of course shortcuts are a quicker or easier way to get where we want to go in life. We all make acronyms, and many of them have become part of our cultural dialogue. Take BOGO, for instance; I really don't have to tell you that means “buy one get one.” And that particular acronym gets a bonus because we all know that “free” is implied. But let’s admit it, BOGOF doesn't look as good, and acronyms are always about style as much as verbal shortcuts.
We also use acronyms to help us remember things, to condense things down and encapsulate them into a pill our memory can more easily swallow. Want to remember the colors of a rainbow? Try ROYGBIV, which is a whole lot easier than remembering (or typing) red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. And though my personal favorites might be more like KFC, BLT or something else edible, I can appreciate the uses of them all. They are all a very effective way to remember things that are important to us.
The funny thing is, once we start taking the shortcut, it helps us to remember the long way around or through something as well. We recite the acronym, and when we say “R” it triggers an association with a color that begins with an r. There is no need to remember 'r, e, d,' we don’t need to haul it around in our conscious mind, because the representative letter in the acronym simply pulls the knowledge out of knowledge storage system, the brain. Pretty cool stuff. It’s so cool, in fact, that I think I will try making one myself …
SMFS. Self-defense Mechanism Fatigue Syndrome — SMFS. Yes, I know I probably should have added the 'd' in for defense, but it makes it look weird and clumsy like the “F” on the end of BOGO. As an added bonus, it also looks a lot like Smurfs that way. And now, as that maddening song echoes through everyone's brain, I'll explain what the acronym means and why we need to start using it. Why? Because we are all living with it.
The one universal thing that COVID-19 has managed to do is generate a “fight or flight” response in everyone who has been paying attention. This was a good thing initially because a self-defense mechanism like “fight or flight” is designed to protect us. The adrenal gland dumps rocket fuel into our fuel tanks to temporarily make us stronger and faster to respond to the threat by either fighting off the threat or running away from it. And there are honestly few things in this world more threatening than an invisible danger that capriciously kills or passes by its victims by.
But self-defense mechanisms like “fight or flight” are supposed to be a temporary response and not a consistent protection. Adrenaline is some potent stuff, and there is a reason why the adrenal gland doesn't keep dumping it into our systems like sprinkles over our favorite ice cream. It is so potent in fact that it will burn us out — and we crash eventually as we come off the equivalent of the granddaddy of all sugar rushes. Which is where the fatigue part comes in. Once the adrenaline wears off, we are not only no longer stronger and faster than normal but actually slower and weaker until we recover.
And this is where, in the world of COVID-19, the syndrome comes in. The dictionary defines a syndrome as “a group of symptoms which consistently occur together, or a condition characterized by a set of associated symptoms.” Sound familiar? It should because what has happened both mentally and physically is we have become fatigued from dealing with a threat which hasn't been eliminated or evaded. The threat isn't gone, so the adrenal gland is dumping at least echoes of adrenaline into our system like a faucet with a worn-out washer, and we want so desperately to be done with it all that we have worried over for so long that we are prepared to do almost anything to just be done with it.
Including denying that the threat is still — or really ever was — there.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that SMFS is a bad thing. Syndromes, after all, aren't known to be beneficial. But this one at least has a treatment. We can't react poorly simply because we are tired, and we can't stop trying no matter how much we are afraid. No, it isn't fair, and each and every one of us deserves better. Personally if I had to have a syndrome, I would prefer BORS (Bacon Overfilling the Refrigerator Syndrome), but I didn't get to choose. Still, I'm going to remember SMFS regardless of how unpleasant it might be to think of. Because remembering it just might help me to do better for myself, my family, and everyone else.