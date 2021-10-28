This past weekend I was lucky enough to attend The Scarefest, a wonderful convention held every year in Lexington that showcases everything that interests fans of horror movies, television shows and the paranormal.
Great fun, really, because they put on a fantastic show with celebrities, vendors and fans who are often quite as interesting as the celebrities themselves. But more on that later; right now, I want to talk about a wonderful occurrence known as the random encounter.
I was late arriving at the convention (no surprise to those who know me) and quickly checked in and then walked down the block to the convention and signed in to get my media passes.
I didn’t go right in, however, because I still needed to unpack all of the things that I had hurriedly dumped into the room — including my recorder and camera. Fortunately, I hadn’t forgotten anything, and I am sure you will all be proud of me when I tell you I even remembered an extra toothbrush. The last time I was there, the long-suffering staff at The Hyatt Regency was gracious enough to cover my absent-mindedness with shaving cream, shampoo and a ridiculous amount of free in-room coffee. They must have been surprised I actually remembered to pack clothes last time, though they were far too nice to bring that up.
After retrieving a few things, I headed back down to the convention, and was able to talk to several celebrities and vendors before realizing that I had not eaten anything that day, so I thought I would head back to the hotel and see what was on the menu at the Blue Fire Grill. I texted my daughter (who, being my daughter, was also late) about dinner, and she said to eat without her. So, tired, aggravated, and by this time totally out of sorts, I had a delicious cheeseburger, then planned to take my coffee and sore feet back to my room. That was when I saw the two couches in the entryway, and the fireplace, and it occurred to me that this was closer than an elevator ride upstairs.
So, I shambled over and dropped onto the far corner of the couch and leaned back on the thick pillows. I’m not exaggerating when I say that it was even more comfortable than it looked. My plan was to sit there a few minutes and rest my feet while I waited on my daughter and try not to fall asleep and annoy everyone with my snoring. But I needn’t have worried about the last part (although I admit my eyes closed a few times), because it was only a few minutes before I felt someone drop onto the other end of the couch. Yes, this was the random encounter I was talking about — or I should say the beginning of it.
Most random encounters only last a few minutes at most, so the beginning should have been directly connected to the end. Honestly, it shouldn’t have been more than a couple of older guys exchanging comments on a long day before going up to their individual rooms and collapsing from that long day. But Ed and I must be related because we both kept talking. I told him I was there to cover the convention, and he told me he had come in from Florida for a friend’s wedding at the Castle in Versailles. We kept talking, then a very lovely lady named Jennifer (Ed’s wife) came up and started talking as well.
And then the rest of the wedding party arrived.
Well, the part I was lucky enough to meet anyway. Tige and Holly, Leanne and Bart, and Phil and Dawn, all eventually made it to the couches, and everyone crowded in and over each other like really good friends always do. Everyone was giving each other a hard time or remembering the last time they had all gotten together to give each other a hard time, interspersed with comments about how beautiful the Castle was in particular, and how much they were enjoying Lexington in general. And rather than anyone being put off by the fact that they had known me a shorter time than it would take to order dinner, I was just pulled into the gravity well of their long-standing friendships. You get lucky that way sometimes.
So began a three-day — or I should say night — saga of couch sitting. I was at the convention all day with my daughter, and they were involved in wedding planning/rehearsals and sightseeing during the day, but we all managed to make it to the couches every evening. I heard stories and told stories and laughed harder than I had in a long time. They reminded me of my friends, and after three days became friends whom I was glad to see at the end of the day. Certainly, I knew people at the convention, and enjoyed spending a lot of time talking to them as well, but this was a different thing entirely.
What made me truly realize this was when on the last night I didn’t see them, and I felt the absence more than you might think. I was dragging across the parking lot on my sore feet and shambling back into the hotel when I heard now familiar voices calling my name. It made a difference, and I had to smile. I remember thinking to myself that if everyone were so lucky to just speak to a stranger, then soon the word stranger would lose its meaning. And it also made me appreciate all of the good friends I have made in my life. I am both fortunate and grateful.
I truly had a wonderful time couch sitting. And with a little luck, maybe we will all get together again sometime soon.
Reach CHARLES ROMANS at cromans@dailyindependent.com.