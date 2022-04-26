“The only constant in life is change.”
Like so many things in today’s society, deep and wise quotes like the one above came from old men running around the Mediterranean in togas; Heraclitus specifically in this case. In fact, our form of society and government is based heavily upon the philosophies of that same group of men who suspiciously resemble John Belushi from the movie “Animal House.”
We of course put our own spin on the teachings of Aristotle, Socrates and their contemporaries, but the great thinkers of history would still no doubt recognize their words (or at least echoes of them) in the Constitution of the United States of America.
The reason for this is simple — more often than not, they were at least on the right track. Maybe it was the olive oil or the Ouzo (a fairly potent alcoholic drink), or maybe the sun and sand of beach culture relaxed them enough to think beyond conquering their neighbors and taking all their stuff. I can imagine Plato kicked back in his lawn chair, sipping away at his Ouzo and watching the waves wash against the beach and thinking, “If everyone would just chill out, we could all get along ...” Maybe that did or did not happen — I wasn’t actually there — but there would be some truth to the thought regardless.
Of course, not everyone shared his hypothetical thoughts and in fact the Romans (no relation) proved this by conquering Greece and most of the known world. That very fact proves the difference between theory and application. Rome might have respected peace as much as the hypothetical philosopher, but only if it was their version. They were so impressed by their version that they gave it a name. Pax Romana was a thing from around 27 BC to 180 AD, and worked out as well as those things do, unless of course you happened to be a slave or on the other end of a Roman spear.
Still, whether it is philosophers or expansionistic empires, all things change. Maybe they didn’t want to change (togas, surprisingly, offer less protection than breastplates), and maybe they never expected to change (the larger something gets, the harder it is to maintain), but change is inevitable. There are just too many variables, and all of them can’t be planned for, regardless of how many licorice-flavored flagons you sip while watching sunsets. And the drink umbrella is no help at all.
Given that fact, the best we can do is try to keep what works, get rid of what doesn’t work, and always be on the lookout for what works better. The difficult thing about this, of course, is that all three of those things are constantly changing. What worked yesterday might work tomorrow — and if it does, then by all means keep it — but there is no guarantee that it will. And even if it does still work, the question society needs to ask is does it work for the most people in that society? Because if it doesn’t, then honestly, it doesn’t work at all. Ten percent of society might find something phenomenally beneficial, while the other 90% think the same thing is disastrously damaging and hurtful.
I’m not normally a political animal, and I don’t plan to change that any time soon. My job (aside from writing meandering columns) is simply to report information as accurately as possible and let the reader decide. Unfortunately, that puts all the pressure on you. As we come upon the latest election cycle, you have a choice to make when you go into the polling place to vote.
Do you think what you have now is (at least for the most part) working, or does it need to be radically changed? And will the change be an improvement? It’s your vote, and only you can decide. But we really do need to decide because change of one sort or another will happen. And whether we participate in it or not, we will all have to deal with the outcome. Good luck.
Reach CHARLES ROMANS at cromans@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2655.