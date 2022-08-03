I usually try to lean toward the positive in my columns. They are sort of like a window into my stream of consciousness and the things I find interesting, amusing, and sometimes even informative.
I try (with mixed success, I’m sure) to be funny or at least entertaining. This is usually pretty easy because at the end of the day humor can be found in most things and situations. But not everything.
Some things, sadly enough, contain no humor at all. There may be — and we hope there is — a silver lining, but some things are simply not amusing in any shape, form or fashion. And this is going to be one of those times.
The images coming out of southeastern Kentucky are heartbreaking. Those images and accompanying stories wrench the soul to its core as we see the terrible things that our fellow Kentuckians have been forced to endure.
Disaster is such a feeble word when used to describe the devastation and loss. And mitigation? Well, how do you replace a life? How do you return a home to a family that has helplessly watched theirs be torn from its foundation and carried away by nature gone mad? And how do you console someone who, in the aftermath, must think that the universe itself has chosen to torment them?
Water makes up between 55-60% of the human body. We need it more than almost anything else in order to continue living. We drink it by the gallon, chilled in the summer to cool ourselves or mixed with something else to make other pleasant drinks such as, my personal favorite, coffee. We bathe in it to cleanse ourselves, we water our gardens and lawns with it, and even set out dishes of it for our pets because everything — everything — that is living requires water to do so. It is not only a force of nature, but in a very real way nature itself, a microcosm of life in each tiny drop that falls from the sky.
But when those tiny droplets, so pleasant on a hot summer day, begin to fall in massive sheets from the sky, it quickly becomes a danger.
When rainfall is measured by multiple inches over a span of hours, the earth quickly becomes saturated and can hold no more.
Creeks and streams swell, then leave their banks. Uncontainable water rushes across open fields and roadways, sweeping under everything unfortunate enough to be caught in its irresistible path.
Bridges and buildings crumble as foundations are washed from beneath them. Trees that have stood for decades or longer become uprooted and wash away in the flood, now a battering ram for anything in its path.
And all too often, it is people and animals that are in the path of the flood’s fury.
I used to think I understood what it meant to experience a flood. In 2010, Tygart Creek left its banks and rose 3 feet within my home. Everything was ruined. I have told people that it looked as though someone had taken a really big stick and made a “mud swirly” inside my home.
When we returned a couple days later, everything was covered in brown slime. I still remember the utter exhaustion that hit me when I began to clean it up. And I remembered the exhausted looks on my neighbors’ faces when they would stop and ask if I needed any help, an offer they made even after cleaning the filth from their own homes and repairing the damage.
But the images coming out of southeastern Kentucky show me just how lucky I was. I saw the water coming, and even though I was forced to wade through it, we calmly left the home and drove maybe a 16th of a mile to higher ground in a church parking lot. We spent a wet, uncomfortable night in the car, but within 48 hours the water was mostly gone. And more importantly, the house wasn’t. A bit weathered and bedraggled, definitely muddy, but still stable on its foundation. I still had a house — my home was still there — and there was no loss of life in spite of the feet of water that drove me out. I did not feel lucky at the time, but I do now and am grateful that I was able to repair what was damaged.
Southeastern Kentucky was far less lucky than I had been. People were driven from their homes, and even in many cases driven to the second floors or roofs of their homes. Many were rescued, but some were not.
A death toll of a single person is too much; but the death toll there is far beyond that and rising steadily as more bodies — bodies that used to be families and friends who greeted others at the local grocery store or gas station — are recovered from the detritus that used to be neighborhoods and cities.
Tragedy has made itself a “home” upon the broken bones of what the flood waters destroyed, a dark shadow over the physically and emotionally scarred survivors.
Is there an answer to such devastation, any response to such universal loss and sorrow? Is there any healing to be found for those who survived it?
Perhaps, though that answer isn’t short, and most definitely isn’t easy. But there is a path to it, a path that begins, I believe, with the headline of this column.
Yes, we are our brother’s keeper; and our brothers and sisters should not be left to suffer without every ounce of aid we are able to give them. And we begin by reminding them that we remember that they are our brothers and sisters.
We reach out and let them know that they need not suffer alone. We help them clean up and we help them rebuild. And if we are unable to offer anything else, then we weep with them and share their sorrow.