When you measure your life in decades — and if you are very fortunate — there will be a lot of pets in your life. Pets fill that empty space most of us didn’t know we had, and they do it so well in fact that most of us can’t even conceive of a world without the assorted “Muffins," “Rovers" or, as in the case of my sister-in-law, the cat named “Spot."
Don’t laugh, because if you trace the root word for Cerberus (the hound in Greek mythology who guarded the entrance to the Underworld), you end up with “spot." Think about it; even Hades, the Greek God of the Afterlife, had a dog and he named it “Spot."
But cute names such as “Admiral Wigglebottom” or “Feline Dion” aside, there really isn’t anything quite like a good dog — or cat, or iguana, or python (I suppose). The last two are a bit of a stretch for me, I confess, not because they are “icky” or “gross," but rather simply because I never chose to adopt a reptile — unless you count the rattlesnake my dad kept for a while in a 5-gallon bucket. Different story there ... one that involved naming it (rather unkindly, I admit) after an ex-girlfriend. But my friend Jarrod, on the other hand, he is all about everything from turtles to snakes and whatever falls in between.
The point is that most people seem to have the need to reach out to other creatures. People can be cool, yes, but there isn’t anything quite like the relationship we have with our animals. They are gloriously incapable of the subterfuge and deceit that can unfortunately become the standard rules of human engagement, and we can relax and be ourselves around them in a way we can only duplicate with the closest of our human friends.
Pets never judge our fashion choices, what neighborhood we come from, or our modes of transportation. Seriously, a minivan is as good as a Mustang to them, because they could care less how “cool” they look rolling down the highway. They, after all, know they are cool regardless.
And we never need to wonder “where we stand” with our pets because they will let us know with utmost sincerity — no passive/aggressive behavior or gaslighting there. They never secretly want your job or your girlfriend — or even your girlfriend’s job — unless any combination of that involves food or affection. That’s because they know what is really best in life and remind us of this daily. Sorry, Conan, but it’s less about “Crushing your Enemies” and more about Love and Food. And naps, of course, because life is infinitely more pleasant when one is well rested.
Speaking of food, that is at the top of the list of things our pets share with us. Dogs especially are all about sharing. Perhaps your pet tarantula likes to share your bologna sandwiches, or your Koi fish really have a hankering for Cheetos, but I know that my dog takes a proprietary interest in whatever food graces my plate. What’s mine is his, after all, at least in the corridors of his little doggy mind. In his defense, though, he usually exhibits a varying degree of patience while waiting for his share depending upon how pleasing the aroma might be.
Although I have yet to test this theory, I would go so far as to say that I could probably eat half of whatever I put in his dish because fair is fair after all.
And I have a theory about that, too. My theory is that it is only partially about the actual eating or even hunger. Think about it; we regularly share meals with our friends and perhaps co-workers, so why shouldn’t we share meals with our “best friends?"
I think that, in addition to factors such as the appeal of the food itself, hunger or simply an understandable curiosity, it is as much about their dinner partners as the dinner itself. Dogs are pack animals after all, and eating is a pack activity. To our pets we aren’t their “owners” but rather a part of their pack — which is much better anyway. It doesn’t matter if you are the Alpha or not (or even the same species) because the important thing to them is that you are family.
Animals bond with us over food as well as all the other daily activities we or they include themselves in from the time we wake until the time we go back to sleep. Sometimes it can be inconvenient, and they get a little excited, but usually it is manageable. Sort of like slapping William’s (call me Bill) hand after he reaches for his fourth donut at the company picnic, but it’s a small price to pay for all the other positive things they give us. I have bought hundreds of dollars of dog food for instance, but my feet don’t get cold while I’m watching television in the wintertime. And even though I haven’t finished a single sandwich in years, I never eat alone. Ever.
I always have family to keep me company and help me (literally) clean my plate.
