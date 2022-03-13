The effects of reading are like a ghost that peeks its head out sometimes, triggered by memory and a (marginally) similar situation. Fortunately, in most cases, this sort of “paranormal activity” is closer to Casper the Friendly Ghost than the creepy old guy from Poltergeist.
Still, those memories do pop up, like in the case of Saturday morning when I had To Build a Fire — and of course I thought of the short story of the same name by American writer Jack London. The story, published in two versions in 1902 and 1908 is about an inexperienced newcomer to the Yukon Territory who, through bad planning and the lack of enough common sense to listen to older and more experienced people, finds himself alone in a life-or-death situation. That situation, of course, revolves around his ability to build a fire.
After what was (hopefully) the last hurrah of Old Man Winter, I was left with the need to build a fire in my wood-burning stove. Unlike London’s central character, however, I had planned a little better — and I was not traipsing through the Yukon with my dog at minus-75-degree temperatures. I had made certain that there was kindling and fire starters, and a good amount of firewood was stacked conveniently on the porch.
Unlike the dog in London’s story who seemed to at least attempt to point out the protagonist’s failings, my dog lay firmly in his bed and refused to acknowledge that I was in fact doing anything at all; that is, once he determined I was not carrying food. One must be aware of priorities, after all.
So, I cleaned everything off the wood burner, because it is a flat spot to set things and it has been fairly warm lately, and then emptied the ashes. The dog, of course, was no help. Then I loaded the firebox with kindling materials and after that went out onto the porch to fetch the logs that would hopefully give my house that warm coziness while I waited upon spring to actually arrive. It was at this point that I realized my error.
The wood pile was covered with snow that had blown in under the roof, about 6 inches of snow covered the deck leading from it, as was the driveway leading to my car which was also covered in snow. This might not seem to be much of a problem, and truthfully it wasn’t, but it was at that point I realized that my gloves were beyond all that snow, resting (ironically) in the car’s floor beneath the glove compartment.
We won’t go into detail about the few choice words that came to mind, but the realization did eventually make me laugh. It also called to mind that short story I had read in school decades before, and in the end, I had to laugh. But the ghost of stories past filled my mind as I swept the porch and the woodpile, and I thought of the protagonist who, after removing his gloves for less than a minute, felt his hands go numb.
Yes, it was uncomfortable, and my fingers were extremely cold by the time I finished, but not quite frozen as his would have been at minus-70 degrees. In the interest of full disclosure, I also didn’t fall through an (almost) completely frozen lake as did the man in London’s story. No, I simply walked back in, loaded the firebox, and lit the fire. With a butane lighter; far superior to the matches in the story.
Funny thing happened on the way to build a fire though. I believe that the memory of that story made my own chilly experience much more bearable. And although I admit that I get distracted easily because my brain is in a weak spot, thinking of that story with a tragic ending (the first less so than the latter version) helped me to realize that the whole process was much less severe than it might have seemed.
Perspective, they say, (OK, I’m the one that says it) is everything. And that ghost of a memory helped me keep mine rather than curse my own bad planning. And that’s important because no matter how hard we try we can’t plan for every eventuality. We just have to learn to try. And maybe buy an extra pair of gloves to keep by the wood burner — or teach the dog how to build a fire and just stay in bed. Now that would be a good story.
