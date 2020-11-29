I remember Jarrod Greer from the Inner Geek in Ashland called me in October 2016 to let me know that a celebrity would be at his comic and toy store (then located inside of the Ashland Town Center Mall) to meet and greet fans. It was an impromptu appearance due to a fortunate opening in the celebrity’s schedule, and I was more than happy to do an interview, providing the celebrity had the time.
I have a policy of not getting in the way of fans who sometimes drive hours for such opportunities, so I try to do any interviews either before or after the appearance. When I found out who this celebrity was, however, I might have broken that policy; but fortunately, there was time for me that wouldn’t disrupt the fans.
There were two actors responsible for bringing the villainous Darth Vader to life in the first three Star Wars films. American actor James Earl Jones provided the voice and English actor David Prowse was the man behind the mask. Prowse was the celebrity who was appearing at The Inner Geek, and I was able to get a wonderful interview — then get out of the way, basically — before the fans began to fill the concourse of the mall. I always enjoy interviews, but this one was special. It was special because Prowse was so much unlike the character for whom he was famous.
Darth Vader is the perfect villain. He is cold and calculating, and manipulative with a complete disregard of others except for how they might serve him. He is also physically intimidating, towering over every other character in the film except for the sasquatch-esque Chewbacca. He moves with inexorable purpose, causing those near him — even allies — to flinch aside. And the one character who questions his authority is casually strangled and cast aside like so much refuse. Not much fun at picnics, I would say.
Then, of course, there is Prowse. Prowse was the dominating figure chewing through scenery and ignoring hostile fire. He was the figure who “throttled” the insubordinate lackey, and he was the figure who threatened the film’s heroine, Princess Leia. And he did it so well. The scene where Vader is stalking through the corridors of a spaceship while deadly fire scorches walls and kills other characters puts one in the mind of doomsday itself. He is both inevitable and unstoppable, and only through a miracle could you possibly hope to escape.
But that’s not the part of the story I need to tell you. Even if you are one of the five people who have not seen the movies — if you are or have been anywhere on the planet with a screen of any sort — you have at least seen the menacing images of Darth Vader. He’s terrifying in a way only Hannibal Lecter can approach because he commits all of his evil without losing his temper. But again, you know that part of the story. This is the part you might not know.
Prowse was a uniquely kind man. He was patient and tolerant. He was as well-spoken as his darker alter ego, but not in a menacing way. He enjoyed spending time speaking to his fans and was surprised and flattered that the character was received so well by not only Star Wars fans, but others as well. And though he was physically impressive at 6-foot-5, it was more in the “gentle giant” than “towering menace” sort of way. Kind of the person you would run to when there was trouble, rather than away from because he “was” the trouble you were fleeing. He was gracious and humble, and after speaking to him at length, I believe a good-hearted man as well.
Prowse passed away on Sunday, and left the world a poorer place for his passing. To the best of my knowledge, I was the last person to interview him in America. I was lucky enough (thanks, Jarrod) to have had the privilege, because after the interview he was returning to England.
But it is a source of sadness to me as well, because I wanted another interview, and another one after that. Meeting Prowse might have “taken the edge” off of Darth Vader, but it also made him a more personal story to me. And now all of the story that is left to tell, all there is that is left to say, is thank you to a wonderful man. May he rest in peace knowing all that he has brought to so many lives, and the stories he had a part in the telling.