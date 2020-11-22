As much as I would like to indulge myself with tales of golden baked birds, buttery mashed potatoes and mouthwatering gravy, this column has very little to do with food. In fact, the only parallel whatsoever is the fact that I don't cook any better than I do things like carpentry work, plumbing or electrical wiring. It isn't really that I am a bad “handy man” — or cook, for that matter — it’s just that I'm neither handy or “cooky” enough for it to come easy. And easy is good, especially when doing something you really didn't want to do in the first place.
One would think that, knowing these things and being at least a relatively intelligent person (no laughing, please), I would simply save my money and then pay someone to do the various things such as unstop toilets, paint trim and change electrical outlets. Perhaps this would work out except for two things which work against me. One thing is perhaps I am not in fact as intelligent as I might have led you to believe and the other is that I am an incredibly stubborn individual. Neither of those work in my favor on a regular basis. Well, fortunately, my wife at least can see the humor in it.
Case in point is my living room. Now, I am not against paying someone to do something; I'm stubborn, not completely unreasonable. However, the last few times I paid to have something done, the result were somewhat …. disappointing. The exception to this is my friend Hank who is actually quite good at everything. But it is for that exact reason that he is generally too busy to work my projects into his schedule — which, of course leaves me with the undesirable reality of “If I want it done, I have to do it.” So, the living room project fell to me, neuropathy, and standing on feet I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. Between the three of us we have been “messin’ and gommin'” as my grandmother used to say.
I have been threatening to fix the living room for a period of between yesterday and 10 years (no, I am not being more exact than that, but you can probably figure it out), and the threats became more serious when my wife bought a fireplace mantle from an old hotel that used to service the EK Railroad.
First, I brought the mantle into the house and leaned it against the wall where I was going to build the faux fireplace. It looked really good leaning there — so good that I didn't disturb it for months. But eventually I did build a box from 2-by-4’s and a shelving board for a spacer.
You see, I have an electric fireplace stove with colored “fire,” and the idea was to achieve the look of a fireplace without actually having to build a fire. I even built in a little hidden channel to conceal the electric cord, and shelves on either side to hide the electrical outlets and provide some much needed storage. FYI, when you are building this in the yard and trying to carry it inside, the neighbors will stop to check on you because they think you've been attacked by a lumber yard. True story.
At this point, I was of course committed (and should be) in both time and money. More time, because, as I said, I am slow; but anyone occupied with home improvement during the pandemic has learned that materials aren't cheap, either. So being committed, I had to press forward. It's like drinking an egg (yes, Rocky came out when I was young and stupid enough to take a dare); if you stop in the middle, then it gets a whole lot messier. So I messed a bit. And I “gommed” a bit. I cut trim, I applied drywall compound, then sanded drywall compound and repeated. Just to convince myself that I was doing well, I even stopped and painted the inside of the “fireplace” black. It does look cool, by the way.
So, after all of this effort, I have learned one thing — home improvement never ends. For every one thing you want to do, you realize that you will have to do three other things first. And not only will you need to move everything out of the way, but you will also have to move it right back when you are done. And cleaning up after yourself is the worst; after the “drywall incident,” the dog is no longer speaking to me. He just sort of raises one eyebrow and steps sideways away from me.
But, there is also another thing I learned which surprises me. I am stubborn, and I will finish the living room, but somewhere along the line I also started thinking about the kitchen pantry and that pull-down ladder leading up to the attic. Home improvement, it seems, seeps into your brain. I catch myself thinking that a bookshelf would look nice in the corner, and start calculating how many boards I will need to buy to build it. Next thing you know, I'll start grunting like Tim Allen and rewire the dishwasher or something.