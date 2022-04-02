People have been gathering together for centuries to get the things they want or need. And although I haven’t been around quite that long, I can appreciate the evolution of the gathering place and its function in society.
It goes back all the way to Bob the Farmer trading a sack of beans or corn to Jim the Tailor for some britches and maybe a hat, with both of them (hopefully) getting an equal value for the trade. Overall it worked out well because Bob was good at growing things and Jim was good at making things. And both men were happy as long as both the corn and the clothing were (relatively) free of bugs and no seams were split.
As history trundled along inexorably toward the age of money, the common market — much like the human race — was fruitful and multiplied. Now we have food markets, clothing markets, car markets, etc. that stand on their own and serve a very specific purpose. One typically doesn’t go to an auto dealer to buy rutabagas these days, unless of course the owner also happens to own a cruciferous vegetables factory as well. Hey, it could happen, I guess. But it is as unlikely as, say, trading two chickens and a goat for the latest name brand, celebrity endorsed sneakers. No, today we need money for that — and we need money for the chickens and goat, too.
But the barter system is alive and well — it just looks a little different and we call it by another name. It’s all about commerce, even in our private lives. We barter all the time, trading this for that, then trading that for something entirely different. We “barter” about a third of our lives (not counting travel and stress) for a paycheck, after all, then we barter that paycheck for other things we need such as food, shelter, overpriced coffee and transportation to get to the job that makes us that paycheck. The process keeps everything going like some ridiculously complicated machine that pushes us somewhat erratically through our lives.
This is not to say that it can’t be fun, however. I enjoy my job — at least most of the time — and the inevitable “side hustles” I have engaged in for extra “Barter Bucks” have also been enjoyable more often than not. But we sometimes forget that we are bartering as we “do what we have to do” to get through life.
Recently, though, the concept of barter was highlighted in a very real way to me. Over the past weekend I set up a booth at the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention, complete with banners and other cool stuff. When I’m not reporting or writing columns like this one for the newspaper, I do a podcast, “Shadows of Legend,” and I spent the weekend passing out cards (complete with scanner code, thanks to extremely talented friends) and talking to people about the podcast. FYI, I let people call in and tell me their brushes with the paranormal and other strange things — fascinating stories, really, regardless of what you personally might choose to disbelieve or believe.
Well, the experience was enjoyable (I like to talk), enlightening (there are a lot of people who have seen strange stuff), and somewhat “Barter Bucks” rewarding as well (also thanks to talented friends who can make posters and stickers). And as I sat there talking to people, I almost forgot about the poster behind me where my head looked as big as a football field. But I did post a picture on Facebook with me standing next to the banner so people would know my head was not actually that inflated.
This was my first foray into that type of commerce, and like I said, I enjoyed it; so much so that I might do it again. But it was definitely a different experience. I have been to numerous conventions over the years, and I go to Lexington Comic and Toy Convention, Scarefest and Cryptid Con in Lexington each year, and now I go to the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention in June each year. But all of those times I had been the one walking around between the tables or interviewing the guests and vendors. I really enjoy doing that, but this was really fun, too.
The view from behind the table is a lot different, though. With a table filled with cool stuff, not to mention my huge vinyl cranium, I of course wanted everyone to stop to talk and hopefully buy something. And they did, for which I am grateful, but honestly I spent so much time talking that I had to be reminded that I had stuff to sell. Good thing convention patrons will remind you what poster or sticker they stopped to buy. And they ask questions, too — which I am more than happy to answer, because, it is no secret I would rather talk than breathe.
So, yeah, I had a blast. I was only moderately surprised that the “cute” stuff sold better than the grim stuff. And it came as no surprise that I sold more Mothman stickers and posters than anything else, because he is a local celebrity after all. I did however sneak a “Sons of Bigfoot” sticker inside a book I gave to Ron Perlman — and hopefully he’ll think it’s funny because he’s kind of a big guy. And though I didn’t “make a mint” there, I more than offset my cost for food, which if you ever saw me eat you would know is a considerable perk.
And I look forward to doing it all again, regardless of which side of the table I am on.
Reach CHARLES ROMANS at cromans@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2655.