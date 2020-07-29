I am a fan of good, well-written fiction. I think most of us enjoy a compelling tale regardless of the genre or even the medium through which it is delivered. Some prefer to read, others prefer film, and there is a growing demographic who prefer audio books.
Each of us has preferences that range from historical fiction, romance, science fiction, epic adventure (including the brightly clad waves of superhero films) and horror, to those that combine elements of these and more. As I said, we each have our preferences. And in film, print or audio, a little bit — even a lot — of the “what if?” that begins and fuels imagination is quite acceptable and even necessary. It’s called suspension of disbelief and is the core value of all good stories.
Now in horror stories especially, that suspension of disbelief can become quite strained at times. We all watch, read or listen with that strained disbelief as characters make choices that are absolutely inane. Things such as asking, “Who’s there?” in a supposedly empty (and haunted) mansion instead of prudently looking for the exit or approaching within grabbing distance of a monster you aren’t quite certain is dead.
Sure, these things add to the suspense and surprise value, but they also lower the collective intelligence in the room. Still, we must all keep in mind the old saying that truth is stranger than fiction. This is especially true when examined from the characters’ perspective. We think they are stupid because we know things they do not and aren’t privy to their truth.
Using Stephen King’s movie “Silver Bullet” (“Cycle of the Werewolf” in print) as an example, the residents of a small town react to a series of murders in a way we (outside the story, of course) might think is incredibly stupid. There is in fact a werewolf running around picking off residents like an extremely violent deer browsing through a garden. But from their limited information and totally erroneous assumptions, the townspeople decide it is a serial killer who is to blame.
Solid reasoning based upon conventional wisdom and precedents, and frustrated at the inability of local law enforcement to catch the killer, the result is a heavily armed (and un-deputized) posse decides to go charging through the woods at night to catch the killer. Spoiler alert: it really doesn’t work out well — for anyone. It’s great cinema, though, if you enjoy horror movies.
When we consider that art often imitates life, however, the “what-if” becomes potentially much more scary. And that “suspension of disbelief” is grounded in the concept that most things in a story follow a logical progression, which include the expectation that certain people will behave in a certain way, regardless of what often fantastical situation they might find themselves in.
And given their “truth,” it is perfectly reasonable to believe that the small-town residents would behave the way they did. But the one disturbing truth is this: it would have been an incredibly bad idea even if the “monster” had not been of supernatural origin. We have to be not only willing to defend ourselves and others, but we also need to be capable of doing so as well. And if we aren’t and can’t, we run the risk of becoming part of the menu.
It occurred to me, as I was driving along one of the infrequent straight stretches of Route 7 in Greenup, that most people view the world outside of their immediate area a lot like a movie. Here I was driving along in my comfortable air-conditioned vehicle with vibrant green trees lined along the roadway and it felt as though I were passing through a natural tunnel or moving inside a bright green bubble. Surely things such as social injustice, pandemics and death were things that couldn’t exist here. Those things were happening to other people in other states and other countries, but I was safe here in my self-contained bubble. Wasn’t I?
Well, the answer to that is an unqualified yes and no. The tri-state area has been fortunate in that we have not become a COVID-19 hotspot or the site of riots. But the green bubble has been pushed at the edges, and the safety we have heretofore known has become strained as more of what our country has grappled with makes itself known in not only our back yards but on our front porches as well. Some of these problems are as old as time itself, and others are as new as the current calendar year. It has become clear that dealing with these issues requires going beyond conventional wisdom or historical precedents. We need to discover new means and new procedures to solve these problems, or else we run the risk of getting results similar to the above example.
Bubbles are wonderful, beautiful and even entertaining things; but they do have a tendency to burst. Still, with solid and accurate information as well as effective procedures, we can either strengthen the bubble or survive when it bursts.
We can’t simply ignore the county’s problems just because we don’t see them every day on the way to work, because ignoring them won’t make them go away. We can’t deny their existence even if we aren’t directly impacted today — and we definitely can’t fix those problems by doing things to make them worse. Otherwise we are all just whistling nervously in the dark. And if you watched the movie, noise just attracts the monster.