The Delta Ashland Downtown celebrated its one-year anniversary on July 3!
It’s hard to believe that one short year ago we had just celebrated the Grand Opening of our hotel!
The amount of work that goes into opening a hotel is mind-boggling, to say the least. Have you ever thought about all the things that need to be ordered to open a 152-room Marriott property? For days we did nothing but unpack boxes of linen, pillows, coffee, pens, televisions, shampoo, towels, phones, glassware, pens, rugs and hundreds of other things!
We then started with making sure we had all the best staff in place. Some of the staff we hired had been employees of the previous hotel, and others had no hotel experience at all! We hired the best of the best, knowing that our staff would be the main reason guests want to return to our property. We know we’ve made the right decision when our regular guests greet our staff by name, and in return our staff can ask about their families and recent business trips. Our regular guests are our family, and that’s how we treat them. We know our travelers have many other options when it comes to hotels in the region, and we want them to choose us.
Speaking of options, did you know that there are only 80 Delta hotels in the United States, and we are the only one in Kentucky? The Delta brand was purchased by Marriott in 2015 and was prominent in Canada as one of Marriott’s “premium” brands. The Delta slogan is “Simple Made Perfect,” which means we think about the details that truly matter. We make them perfect, leaving you with a streamlined travel experience.
We have been honored to host your conferences, wedding receptions, sports teams, business training sessions, high school reunions, birthday and anniversary parties, and so many more important events. We love hearing your memories of being here at this hotel so many years ago and appreciate your compliments and admiration of our new property and all we have to offer.
This year has definitely been an adventure for all of us at the Delta Downtown Ashland. We have enjoyed meeting so many new people and working with local leaders to improve Ashland. Our goal is to be a staple in downtown Ashland for many years to come and we are working to create a positive and meaningful impact on the community.
Thank you Ashland! Thank you for welcoming us into the community and supporting our hotel. Whether you spent the night here just to check us out, enjoyed a meal at The Winchester, or just stopped by to see what all the fuss is about. We appreciate your support and look forward to many more years to come!
CARA HEDRICK is the director of sales for The Delta in Ashland.