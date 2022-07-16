It was Oct. 3, 1862, and the nation was in the grip of the Civil War.
Summer’s heat continued into autumn while a severe drought plagued the region. Around midday, a rainstorm began and the dusty streets of Greenupsburg (officially Greenup since 1872) quickly turned into mud. After the rain stopped and the sun broke through the clouds, soldiers from the 42nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry emerged from the Kentucky hills at what is now Ky. 1/U.S. 23 intersection. Before nightfall, 10,000 Union soldiers marched into Greenupsburg!
This was not a hostile takeover. Townspeople and soldiers alike were elated to see each other. But why would 10,000 soldiers drop in on a town of about 500?
The Union Army’s 7th Division was under the command of Brigadier General George Washington Morgan. Since June 18, 1862, Morgan and his men occupied Cumberland Gap near Kentucky’s borders with Virginia and Tennessee to prevent a Confederate invasion of Kentucky. The Gap was the logical entry way given the difficult terrain. In August, the Rebel forces arrived from a different way and cut off the 7th Division from their supplies.
Faced with either capture or starvation, Morgan decided to abandon the Gap and move his men through eastern Kentucky to reach Ohio and resupply. How could he get to Ohio without being overrun by the Rebels?
He plotted a route taking the 7th Division through Manchester, Booneville, West Liberty, Grayson, and Greenupsburg before crossing the Ohio River. Without good roads, the trip would not be easy.
Morgan hatched a plan to trick the Rebels with a deceptive message carried by a few of his soldiers that he knew would be captured. The fake orders authorized purchasing food for the troops while stating his objective was to cross the Ohio River at Maysville. His scheme worked. When his men were detained, the Rebels believed Morgan’s phony plans and sent 9,600 Confederates to Mount Sterling to intercept Morgan’s men on their way to Maysville.
On the night of Sept. 17, the 7th Division abandoned Cumberland Gap. The journey was arduous with little food and supplies. At one point, the men marched 24 hours straight. Sometimes, a few stagnant puddles provided the only drinking water thanks to the drought. When shoes and clothing wore out, some soldiers went barefoot and dressed in only their underwear.
As they neared Grayson, the drought had caused the Little Sandy River to dry up. Without roads, soldiers and equipment traveled on the dusty riverbed. The 7th Division camped in a meadow at Grayson that today is the Kentucky Christian University campus.
Pushing northward, the exhausted men dumped cannonballs, musket, and other heavy items into the Little Sandy River to lighten their load. The Eastern Kentucky Railroad would later be built nearby redirecting the river channel. The location where the items were cast off is now known as Anglin Pond.
Near Oldtown in Greenup County, Morgan’s men found a 3-feet-deep spring that could replenish itself in two hours. Thirsty soldiers literally drank the spring dry before moving on.
The men shouted with joy when they saw the Ohio River. Although wearied from their trip, they entered Greenupsburg and proudly marched through the streets as the townsfolk came out of their houses to cheer the Union’s 7th Division.
With many of his men lacking clothing and clad in only their underwear, Morgan requested that Greenupsburg’s women stay indoors or leave town until his troops had crossed the Ohio River. He felt his men were not fit to be seen by such respectable people. Residents baked bread, cakes and prepared other fine foods for the hungry soldiers.
After camping at Greenupsburg overnight, soldiers boarded barges and steamers that delivered them to Wheelersburg, Ohio. They had finally reached their destination. The Division was eventually ordered to Gallipolis, Ohio, for needed supplies.
This article’s space limitations do not give the story justice. A detailed account may be found in Lewis D. Nicholls’ excellent book “A Masterful Retreat: The Story of the 7th Division’s Retreat Across Eastern Kentucky from Sept. 17 – Oct. 3, 1862.”
This story has a deep, personal meaning to me. My great-great grandfather, John B. Moore, was in Company D of the 42nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry — part of the 7th Division.