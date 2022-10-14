My grandfather, who was born in 1893, could remember walking from Ohio to Kentucky on dry ground during droughts. The Ohio River level was so low that he only had to step around the puddles. Unbelievable!
In September 1803 before embarking on their famous journey, Lewis and Clark traveled down the Ohio River on their way to St. Louis in their keelboat which had just been built in Pittsburgh. In his book Undaunted Courage, historian and author Stephen E. Ambrose wrote of everyone getting out of the boat and carrying it over dry areas.
The river begins at Pittsburgh and empties into the Mississippi River 981 miles later at Cairo, Illinois, all the while dropping 440 feet in elevation.
Today, locks and dams form pools which are like stairs allowing boats to step down (or up if traveling eastbound) making year-round river transportation possible. In 1929, President Herbert Hoover dedicated a system of 46 new locks and dams that stretched from end to end of the Ohio River after which industry, cities, and river traffic grew rapidly. This, along with changing from steam to diesel propelled towboats resulted in additional barges added to a “tow” making the locks and dams outdated in only 25 years.
A new system was needed. High lift “super dams” were designed to replace the old, inefficient locks and dams. Construction began in 1954 on the $54 million Greenup Locks and Dam, the first of 19 that would be built, although it was second to be completed.
The Greenup Locks and Dam contains over a half-0million cubic yards of concrete, enough to build a solid square acre structure 20 stories high. There is also enough reinforcing steel to construct two destroyers and almost enough structural steel to build two more. When it was completed, the new dam created a 62-mile pool stretching almost to Gallipolis. In more recent years, a hydroelectric generating station was added that produces power for Hamilton, Ohio along with a bridge for automobile traffic to cross the river.
The locks are noteworthy as well. Each of the 19 dams has two adjoining locks: 600 by 110 feet and 1,200 by 110 feet. The 1,200-foot lock can accommodate 15 barges that can lock through in one 30-minute maneuver. Under the old system, barges had to be separated to fit through the smaller lock chambers. When construction was completed, the locks could raise or lower barges six and a half stories in eight minutes. Their design, in a single emptying or refilling stint, allowed enough water passing through to fill 450,000 bathtubs or supply Huntington with water for more than two days.
July 22, 1962, was dedication day for the new dam. President Kennedy and former President Hoover were both invited but did not attend. However, a member of Kennedy’s Cabinet, Commerce Secretary Luther Hodges, was the keynote speaker. The numerous dignitaries included U.S. Senators and Representatives from three states, Kentucky Governor Bert T. Combs, and Jesse Stuart to name a few. The event was open to the public where an estimated crowd exceeding 2,000 attended.
One of the highlights of the day was a boat parade that traveled 19 miles from Ashland to the Greenup Locks and Dam complex. Included in the procession, Ashland Oil provided two of its towboats, the MV Valvoline and MV Ovec, to push three tied-together barges on which 486 special guests cruised down the river.
Onboard, guests were treated to a buffet-style dinner consisting of 240 pounds of round beef, 200 pounds of chicken, 150 pounds of ham, 225 pounds of potatoes, 250 pounds of string beans, 45 dozen hot rolls, 40 dozen containers of sherbet, 20 gallons each of iced tea and coffee, 8 gallons of pickles, 4 gallons of olives, and 18 pounds of butter. (Are you hungry yet?)
My grandfather, who had walked across the dried-up Ohio River, passed away five months after the dam was dedicated. I wonder what he thought of all the innovations that had been made to the Ohio River since he was young.
BILL HUGHES is the Genealogy and Local History Librarian at the Greenup County Public Library. Reach him at (606) 473-6514 or gcplgenealogy@zoominternet.net.