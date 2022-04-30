Anticipating the Kentucky Derby on May 7? Did you know that Greenup County once had horseracing that drew thousands of spectators? It all happened at Chinnville. Before you grab a map or Google the town name, read on and the location will soon come into focus.
A century ago, John Oliver Keene, namesake of Keeneland, came from Lexington to build a fifth race track in Kentucky. With his sights on Ashland, Keene, along with Phil T. Chinn and Thomas Cromwell, purchased 350 acres at Chinnville between Worthington and Wurtland. Construction commenced shortly thereafter.
Keene spared no expense in bringing this dream to life. With $250,000 earmarked for construction of the layout, over $300,000 ($5 million today!) was spent on building the stables alone. He built 26 300-foot stables before constructing the track and grandstand. A New York investment group loaned Keene another $100,000 to complete the project.
The mile-long oval track had a one-eighth-mile chute. The width was 90 feet on the back stretch and 100 feet on the rest. The center boasted a lake, sunken gardens, bridle paths and flower beds along with stands for track officials. The grandstand was constructed of concrete and over 800 tons of steel. Underneath were 30 pari-mutuel machines, 32 paying booths, soft drink stands, telegraph offices, a money vault and — to ensure good order at all times — a jail.
Besides a 60-acre stable yard, a variety of other buildings including a garage capable of accommodating two dozen cars (auto travel was not yet popular) rounded out the place. A four-track rail spur (one for horses and three for passengers) was laid from the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway main line. Finally, this destination was ready to open. What name was it given? Raceland.
Later nicknamed the Million Dollar Oval, Raceland opened to the public July 10, 1924, with an opening day attendance of 15,000. Special trains from Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington brought horses and passengers. Commuter trains came from Portsmouth, Ashland, Russell, Catlettsburg, Huntington and Charleston. Hotels and boarding houses were packed. In its honor, Chinnville was renamed Raceland.
Eight races ran per week, except Sundays. The highlight was the $5,000-added Raceland Derby, which sported a record crowd of 27,000. Black Gold, the 1924 Kentucky Derby winner, was favored to win only to finish fifth to Bob Tail, who ran the oval in 2:04, three-fifths of a second better than when placing last in the Kentucky Derby.
By 1928, the looming Depression resulted in dwindling attendance forcing Keene and his partners to shutter the track. After closing, the Chinnville city name was reinstated only to revert back to Raceland on April 1, 1930, by official action. The site was sold for $200,000 in a foreclosure auction. In a flash, the original $600,000 investment was gone.
The new owners, J.R. Bonzo and his son Ernest, recouped their investment by selling the steel in the grandstand for scrap. The elder Bonzo deeded his half of ownership to his son, who built houses with the development’s bricks and created a subdivision from some of the acreage.
So what remains? U.S 23 traverses the footprint once occupied by the grandstand. Some nearby houses were once part of the complex. A section of the track separates what remains of the lake and the former jockey club. The concrete base of the judges’ stand is nearby. All is on private property near the Raceland Family Dollar but may be viewed on satellite maps. A historical marker stands nearby. If you could stand by that track now, could you almost hear the distant thundering of hooves racing by from nearly a century ago?
