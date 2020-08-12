Aug. 8 cartoon
Andy Nathan Wilburn, 52, of Garrison, Kentucky passed away Monday August 9, 2020 at his residence in Garrison. Mr. Wilburn was born May 29, 1968, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Missouri Jane Potter Wilburn and the late Robert Nathan Wilburn. He retired from Castle Marina in Greenup, where eve…
Carol Estep Maynard, 76, passed away on August 7, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born December 9, 1943, at McAndrews, Ky. She's preceded in death by her husband Roy E. Maynard; as well as her parents Ed and Hazel Estep; brothers Ostis, Edgar Alvert, and Earl Estep; and sister…
