Aug. 29 cartoon
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Steven Howard Poynter, 79, of Flatwoods, passed away August 27, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family. Steven was born July 9, 1941, in Foxport, Ky., to the late William Howard and Anna Lea Mineer Poynter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sons, William Bradfo…
Thomas Matthew Murphy, infant son of Timothy Shane Murphy and Lenora Grace Wilson, went to be with his Lord August 25, 2020, at the Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Richard Hardin; and his paternal uncle, Thomas Bias …
Clotine Harvey died August 25, 2020. Funeral service Friday 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Visitation 11 a.m. Friday at funeral home. Burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.
James Whitt, 67, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Monday evening, August 24, at Kings Daughters Medical Center. Jim was born July 18, 1953, in Ashland, a son of the late Forest "Foozie" and Geraldine Dillow Whitt. He was retired from AK Steel (Semet Solvay Plant). He was preceded in death, in ad…
Articles
- Politics gets personal: Gute married 14-year-old in 1979; Miller calls for resignation
- ‘Cleaning up the mess’: Boyd sheriff helps lead charge in hunting down dealers
- Boyd schools to remain virtual for 9 weeks
- Pipe dream — Ashland water distribution superintendent: ‘We’re trying to fix many years of old lines’
- Family formation helps Raiders flourish: Adamses are prominent players in East Carter program
- 15 cases over 2 days in Greenup
- Pals with a police officer: Hager student, Ashland cop have back-to-school tradition
- Semi overturns on I-64 near Grayson
- Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Greenup Co.
- Hot Reads — Greenup backs get green light: Haislop, Farrow relish return
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.