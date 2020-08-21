Aug. 22 cartoon
Obituaries
Charles David Evans, 80, of Ironton, passed away August 19, 2020. Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Raceland. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Articles
- Woman beats man with tire iron
- KDMC on COVID: ‘It’s real’ — Supply Chain director about health care workers: ‘These guys and gals are my heroes’
- Vigil honors Carter resident — Perry’s passing has family spreading message: Wear a mask
- Vehicle stolen near KDMC
- Report lists priests linked to sex abuse
- ‘American Pickers’ coming to Ohio
- Almost time to move The Rock
- Hot Reads: Boyd raring to roar into new digs
- KSP charges man with sex abuse
- Keeping calm: Fourth consecutive protest features less of former central figure
