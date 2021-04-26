April 24 cartoon
April 24 cartoon
- Brian Ashby | For The Daily Independent
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Palestine Moore Horn, 88, of Flatwoods, formerly of Prestonsburg, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland. Mrs. Horn was born April 10, 1933, in McDowell, Ky., (Floyd County), a daughter of the late John Moore and Rilda Lambert Moore Mosley. Mrs. Horn was an…
Woodrow King, 77, of Grayson, Ky., died Monday, April 19, 2021. Funeral Saturday, April 24, 2021,1 p.m. at Sparks Funeral Home. Burial in East Carter County Memory Gardens. Visitation 11 a.m. until service. Online condolences at sparksfh.com
Articles
- 52 acres of hope: ARC gives officials glimpse into OLBH future
- Residents speak loud, clear against liquor: Planning commission disapproves zoning ordinance amendment
- Rams call Bryan home: Raceland hires Russell's AD, Rams alum as new boys basketball coach
- Blanton: Roundabouts based on ‘real data’ — Commissioner’s post generates wide array of reactions
- Woman accused of hitting man in head with lamp
- Lady Dawgs have their day vs. Kittens
- Judge-Exec. proposes establishing fund
- Co-defendant to plead guilty in pills-pedophilia ring
- Two men indicted in shakedown
- Rams paint the town orange
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.