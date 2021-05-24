Entering Tres Hermanos sets a festive mood for dining, with its colorful decorations, its lively background music and its extensive menu of tasty chimichangas, quesadillas, burritos and more. The diners are boisterous and smiling as they swap stories of daily events or reliving memories of long ago.
Even the children are busy and happy dipping their chips in their salsa while awaiting their wide variety of items on the children’s menu. This is definitely a “FUN” place to gather for lunch or dinner with family and friends. Celebrations are frequently held here, and I was told that Emmalynn Edmonds hosted a small birthday party for mom Debbie Diamond and her close friends complete with sombrero, cake and a little facial whipped cream last month.
Starting with just one local restaurant in Greenup about 13 years ago, Mr. Nunez has created eight different eateries in the Tri-State area. Very few local restaurant owners have achieved this kind of success.
The newest location is in downtown Ashland at 807 Carter Avenue. You can’t miss it; just look for the crowded parking lot, and you’ve arrived. From their famous cheese sauce, which smothers many delectable dishes, to their steaks and seafood, all leave completely satisfied with their dining experience.
The No. 1 complaint is so many tasty choices — how does one choose?
I personally have two favorites: Chicken Deluxe (tender grilled chicken strips with that mild, smooth cheese sauce with rice, beans or tortillas) or their 10-ounce juicy and tender ribeye steak served with rice and beans or fries.
But I want to talk about an obscure item listed on the back under A La Carte.
Instead of the tortilla chips, which they serve with salsa, order the flour chips which are much warmer, softer and absolutely a must with my every visit after I was introduced to them a few years ago. I have never found them in any other restaurant. You will be an instant hero with your dinner guests.
I have visited four of their eight locations and each one is capable of a five-star rating for superb Mexican food.
As for dessert, after the premier margarita at dinner, I never have room I’m sorry to say.
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G. Cibus amans