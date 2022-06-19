What a difference a year can make in a neighborhood! Stroll down the South Ashland shopping district on 29th Street and you will see plenty of freshly painted buildings, small business owners with lots of attractions and some still in the renovation stage.
Right in the heart sits The Tomcat Bourbon & Brew House — open for 10 months, with the new Alumni Tavern next door.
Both are owned by Scott Ball and Scott Wamsley, who have done a terrific job of bringing excitement and entertainment to the Tri-State. Was I in for a surprise!
I had heard great things about the outdoor patio in the rear but had no idea how urban and secluded it was, nestled in with the surrounding neighborhood. The stage was enormous and outdoor seating was certainly accommodating for a large crowd. Everything about the Brew House was tastefully done and reminded me a little of “Cheers” as I entered to find the bar full of gents talking and enjoying the fellowship. It was 2 in the middle of the afternoon and the ages in the restaurant were as varied as the craft beer sold.
They open at 11 a.m. each day and close at 1 a.m. each evening except midnight on Sunday. I certainly qualify as a lifelong learner as I experience new adventures in my quest of new menus and delightful places around the tri-state area.
Now about the menu. It is huge from their starters — which have some unique appetizers such as the candied bacon which is strips of savory bacon, baked to a light crisp and drizzled with sweet and sticky bourbon maple glaze or their pretzel bread with a side of irresistible Kentucky beer cheese. Don’t forget the standards such as traditional wings with a twist smothered in Buffalo, Asian zing, Alabama white BBQ, lemon pepper or sweet and smoky. The menu I was told had recently changed and includes the popular Tomcat Sampler or the sausage board which is a savory spread of smoked black oak sausage, andouille sausage and apple sage sausage, served with pretzel bread and sides of Kentucky beer cheese and grain mustard, shareable for three!
After much deliberation, I decided on the Philly, thinly-sliced brisket, melted mozzarella cheese, peppers, onions and house Alabama white BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun. I was told by friends you must try the thinly sliced onion petals with once again that delicious homemade Alabama white BBQ and they were spot on.
I didn’t have dessert but can’t wait to try the PB&J Brownie Skillet, the ultimate dessert for sweet and salty lovers — a peanut butter brownie and scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, topped with creamy peanut butter, chocolate sauce and strawberry jam. Now that’s a treat even for the ultimate sweet tooth.
But wait, there’s more. Try their delicious brunch with Belgian waffles, eggs, bacon, ham, etc.
I can’t sign off without talking about the nightly entertainment which Tiandre McDaniel and his wife, the general manager, informed me.
On Monday is Music Bingo with gift cards, Tuesday Trivia, Open Mic on Thursdays, bands on the outside patio stage, cornhole tournaments, and the list goes on and on. A touchdown for sure at the Tomcat.
Of course, participation is optional. Ashland is definitely in “motion” with this new spot in town; and most popular is their bourbon slushies.
I’ll leave you digesting that ... 98-degree weather and bourbon slushies just down the road.
Bon Appetit!