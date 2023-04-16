Many years ago — more than I care to say — I did several tapings at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for United Way Campaign and various other organizations.
I also had to visit The Shake Shoppe, as it was just down the street. I found myself thinking about that special time and wondering if it was still in business. It is, and nothing has changed except the name. It’s now The Shakery Eats & Treats.
This drive-in has certainly withstood time and has been in the same location since 1957 and, judging from my experience, is just as popular today as it was then. There are nine booths inside and every single one was full plus the large outdoor eating area was highly populated.
Seven people were scurrying about in the kitchen, open view for public, as they busily prepared the many different orders being requested. It kind of reminded me of Ashland’s Bluegrass during lunch hour except they also had a drive thru, which I observed was heavily attended.
If you read my column at all you know how I am always searching for the next great hot dog. I just had to order it as I remembered their specialty was the homemade sauce. Six men from Asplundh Road Division sat at a table across from me and each had a different choice off the menu.
Chad Maynard, one of the workers, confessed they eat lunch there EVERY SINGLE DAY, except occasionally not on Friday. Now that’s a strong endorsement for any eating establishment.
I was informed that their most popular item is their Button-Popper Burger, which was a quarter pound of choice meat. Add their special cheese spread, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle on a grilled bun. I got to observe this work of art and I certainly will try that soon. Another popular item is the Philly steak sub. My side was their tasty onion rings which proved to be a good choice. They have an extensive menu with 16 different classic shakes along with hot fudge cake, banana splits, etc.
I was fortunate to see Betty and Eulas Hayes from Ashland arrive and had a great time catching up on their six lovely daughters. Betty and Eulas both frequent The Shakery and Betty confessed to me that they make the best hot fudge sundae in the Tri-State complete with their salted, roasted pecans.
“Soooo good,” was her explanation.
The Shakery opens at 6:30 a.m. each day and close at 10 during summer hours and are only closed on Sunday. I have to mention their expansive breakfast menu, which is so impressive. I really loved their Blue Plate Special — two eggs fixed the way you like them, home fries, bacon or sausage, biscuit and a side of homemade gravy; all for under $8, and you can add a pancake for just a little over a dollar. What a bargain! Another breakfast choice caught my eye — breakfast banana split, which is a banana split with yogurt instead of ice cream topped with fresh fruit and granola. it sounded scrumptiously fresh and a must-try.
Take the first Ironton exit after Coal Grove, turn right and you’re there. The address is 1625 Liberty Ave., Ironton, Ohio, and you can call ahead at (740) 532-8013 and pick up at their drive-thru window.
Good eating, good prices and friendly staff can certainly attest to the success of this small business. Perhaps small is not the proper terminology due to its overwhelming success.
Wishing you the best of healthy, happy times as we enjoy the “Spender of Spring.”
Bon Appétit!
