I know that food is fuel for the body, but it has always meant much more to me. My history with food is tied to certain times, smells and places. It has certainly played an important role in my happiness and social life. I associate vacations at the beach with fresh seafood, Thanksgiving with family recipes handed down and created only during these special holidays, Sunday buffets, either at Grandma’s or a favorite nearby restaurant, but always with people, friends or family. Every time I think of past eating, it has always been in a social way.
This year has been entirely different for me and probably for most of you. No more extended families breaking bread together each Sunday, restaurants either closed or practicing social distancing and cars lined up for carryout to be eaten isolated at home with just the TV to keep us company. Watching the news at dinner time this past year has often caused me to take Mylanta before bedtime.
I find myself reminiscing more and more about what has had a significant impact on my social life as a teenager growing up in Ashland and have come to the conclusion that it may have been primarily tied to food and a small restaurant and drive-in located on Winchester Avenue.
I’m sure you’ve guessed by now — The BLUEGRASS. Who would think that a brick-and-mortar drive-in with carhops, flying saucers (cheeseburgers prepared with special sauce), delicious homemade spaghetti and chocolate pie would play such an important role in one’s upbringing.
You never called your friends on your one landline at home and asked what you were doing on Friday or Saturday night. You already knew — the only reason you made the call was to see who was driving.
Most families only had one vehicle and you certainly didn’t own a car in high school so you had to rely on your mom and dad staying home while you could crowd at least five or six of your friends into the family car to eat and cruise the Bluegrass all night, down through town to the Outpost, circle back through down and park at the Grass.
You saw everyone, waved, giggled, leaned out the window, blasted the radio and threw down a cherry coke or two. You were never eating alone and this is where relationships grew, life lessons were discussed and world problems solved. I worry that eating may not have the same fond memories for our youth today as most didn’t even get to sit with their friends in the school lunchroom last year learning those valuable life lessons that only conversation and food with friends can teach us.
Thank you Rannie and Charlene Cooper!
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G.
Cibus amans