I say it often but it needs repeating … I love this community and the outpouring of love and support felt every day by the people who have chosen to make this their home.
Now for today’s question: Where can you go on a sunny Thursday for lunch, dine with the Boyd County Association for Retired Teachers on their noted baked steak, mashed potatoes, savory green beans, crisp tossed salad and — as a bonus — listen to a 22-piece (that’s right, 22-piece ) jazz band while you eat.
You guessed it … Ashland Elks Lodge #350 at 900 Carter Avenue. John Johnson, music director, continues to astound us year after year with outstanding talent in Boyd County and takes pride in sharing these students with us.
Alto saxophone player Tiara Kelly mesmerized the audience with her solo performance. Another highlight of the meeting was A.J. Brown, a student from Crabbe Elementary, who read his award-winning essay about his grandmother and has now won both district and regional competitions and advances to State.
The Elks have created their own lengthy list of accomplishments over the years. At Thanksgiving and again at Christmas they feed over 1,400 citizens a meal with all the trimmings. Every week/month they host numerous organizations with a nutritious meal and a meeting space such as Rotary, Boyd County Lions, Optimist, Jesters and even bridge groups in the community.
One of their four virtues is Brotherly Love, and they certainly live up to their motto as well as Charity, Justice and Fidelity. But perhaps the best-guarded secret for many is their amazing restaurant open Monday-Friday from 11-2.
On Friday and Saturday evenings, they are open from 6-9 p.m. for their scrumptious handbreaded fried fish.
You do not — let me repeat, do not — have to be an Elks member to eat in their restaurant which has a seating capacity of at least 60.
Order from their extensive grill line menu such as sandwiches, salads, specialty items and they deliver right to your table. The first Wednesday of every month is breakfast, with a menu complete with bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, eggs, fried apples and hash browns. They also have a different special each Thursday, which could be baked steak, lasagna, spaghetti or pork chops.
I want to talk about their pork chops in particular. I used to have them call me whenever they had pork chops and Kathy Rice, Peggy Thirion, Rhonda Osburn and I would get so excited and rush right down for lunch. I never order pork chops when dining out but theirs are entirely different. I always said you didn’t need a knife; they were so tender and seasoned perfectly.
When talking to Bill Crace, Lodge manager, the first thing he said was you can eat our pork chops with a fork. My sentiments exactly. I told him if they let the public know when they were serving them they could easily have a line around the block waiting. Just saying, Elks Lodge.
I can’t forget to mention once more their famous fish on Friday evenings. It is all handbreaded and fried and only $7.25 with two sides — a real bargain, in my opinion. Businessmen in town know about the Elks and can be seen daily hurrying in and out for lunch, but ladies, let’s give the Elks a go for one of our weekly lunches with friends. I certainly felt the brotherly love recently at my meeting and I am certain you will, too.
Bon Appetit!
Norma Meek