I am thankful this year for ... FAMILY. Last year, there was no COVID vaccine. Zoom calls were the highlight of our day — checking on our children and loved ones with compromising health issues, social distancing a definite, and leaving food on the porch for friends and neighbors. The Thanksgiving that we have known and loved is back in full swing in our community.
Although it seems more and more families are catering dinner in or eating out in local restaurants, most still preserve the traditional Thanksgiving. Baking starts before the holiday — early morning smells from the kitchen, preparing for family to arrive early in the day. Two well-known families in the community will be highlighted today in “Appetizing Ashland Area.”
Lori and Ben Cooksey start the season with a Wednesday night tradition attending Festival of Trees with their family. This year, they are all celebrating at Lori’s mother, Jo Weller’s, house. She’s the matriarch of the family.
There will be a total of 17 seated at the table, four generations ranging in ages from 4 months to 86. Although Lori, her sister Lisa, and brother Don Jr., prepare most of the food, Jo insists on making her grandmother’s famous Pumpkin Chiffon Pie. The family all have the recipe along with several other specialties made only during the holidays. A frozen fruit salad passed down from Lori’s dad’s family is always a must.
Lori shared a story that Don their dad loved peas. They always made him his canned peas and placed them in the middle of his mashed potatoes like a nest. Corn pudding is still another family pass-down for Thanksgiving. After dinner, they watch football and end the evening with family games each year. It used to be Trivial Pursuit or a board game, but Ben has introduced them to Texas Holdem, so that is primarily the game of the day.
Brenda and Tony Hale are looking forward to an informal family gathering this year, only 24 members — WHEW! — ranging in ages from Toryn Seasor, Brooke and Lance’s youngest (age 3), to Okey Hale, Tony’s dad (age 92).
Brenda planned to start her baking on Monday, and prep her sausage and other meal items on Tuesday. She has always been well-prepared and admits her shopping was done two weeks ago except for fresh items. She never seems stressed and can handle a crowd this big with ease. They eat early in the day, around 1, with the kids eating downstairs and the adults on the first floor. All the girls bring desserts and appetizers and it is served buffet-style.
Dalton, their grandson, will most likely bring his girlfriend and perhaps Mattie Hale, an accomplished area singer and their granddaughter, will sing a song or two. The six kids below the age of 9 will head for the basketball court outside to show off their latest skills along with the other age-40-and-above kids.
For me, personally, I will cater in the turkey, dressing and desserts this year, and rely on the help of my daughter for most of the other cooking that day. I look forward to the Macy’s Day Parade on TV and, even though I am usually in New York around Christmas for the Rockettes Christmas show, the beautiful Times Square Christmas tree and shopping at Macy’s, I have never seen the parade in person. Several family members enjoy walking around the park on Thanksgiving before or after dinner. There will only be 10 of us as many have joined our heavenly family, but we sit an empty place each year and hope they know they’re loved and missed by all. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
Bonum olus manducet,
G.G., Cibus amans